Carl Frampton still wants Jamel Herring after quick tune-up

3 June 2020
Jamel Herring and Carl Frampton with Bob Arum. Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former world champion Carl Frampton 27-2 (15) is expecting to be back in the ring by the end of July or early August in the UK.

The 32-year-old Belfast man was expected to challenge WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring 21-2 (10) before the global coronavirus pandemic all but shut down boxing worldwide.

American Herring will return to the ring when he defends his world title against Puerto Rican Jonathan Oquendo in Las Vegas on July 2 while Frampton is hoping to be back in action shortly after.

“I haven’t had a concrete date yet, or an opponent, but I’ve been told to get ready for a fight so that is what I am doing,” Frampton told the 5 Live Boxing podcast with Costello and Bunce.

“[Herring] is still the fight that I want. If we both win our next fights then I’m pretty sure it will go ahead. Where it will be or when it will be I’m not so sure.

“He still seems keen. He keeps mentioning my name and talks about wanting to fight me, and I want the chance to become a three-weight world champion.

“It’s a case of one fight at a time in this game and at this stage of my career, but I feel like the fight with Jamel will happen at some point.”

Frampton said that while the prospect of fighting without a live crowd would be “an alien feeling”, it wouldn’t entirely be something new.

“I boxed at a reasonably high level as an amateur, travelling the world and I wasn’t fighting in front of many people. It is something that I am half used to,” he said.

“It’s going to be a strange feeling not having anyone there.

“I suppose you don’t spar in front of many people and you’re always trying to get one over on your sparring partner.”

Former world champion Carl Frampton 27-2 (15) is expecting to be back in the ring by the end of July or early August in the UK. The 32-year-old Belfast man was expected to challenge WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring 21-2 (10) before t…

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) has rejected the idea of a Mike Tyson 50-6 (44) fight. Tyson, 53, has recently teased a comeback with short videos of himself in training being posted to social media. He hasn’t fought for 15 y…

Dillian Whyte has issued a dire warning to Mike Tyson ahead of his proposed comeback, saying he could die in the ring. Tyson, 53, has posted short clips of himself working out on social media in recent weeks, stoking rumours of a return to the rin…

David Haye says he wouldn’t be tempted to get back into the ring with Mike Tyson for any amount of money. The 39-year-old unified the WBC, WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles before moving up to heavyweight to challenge world champion Wladimir Klitsc…

Former three-weight world champion Ricky Burns 43-8-1 (16) wants to end his career on his own terms with a final fight in Glasgow, Scotland – when the time is right. The 37-year-old from Coatbridge, who has held the WBO and WBA lightweight titles …

Mike Tyson has reflected on being the most hated man in boxing following his infamous ‘bite fight’ against Evander Holyfield in 1997. Tyson, 53, became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history when he knocked out Trevor Berbick in two r…

