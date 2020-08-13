TwitterFacebook

Damien Vazquez coming in hot for shot at Brandon Figueroa on September 26

13 August 2020
LR_TGB-WEIGH-IN-DAMIEN-VAZQUEZ-TRAPPFOTOS-AUGUST232019-8308
Damien Vazquez. Photo credit: Stephanie Trapp/TGB Promotions
WBA number 13 super bantamweight contender Damien ‘Sugar’ Vazquez 15-1-1 (8) is counting down the days until his showdown against WBA ‘regular’ champion Brandon ‘The Heartbreaker’ Figueroa 20-0-1 (15) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on September 26.

The loaded Showtime pay-per-view event is co-headlined by Jermall Charlo defending his middleweight title against Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Jermell Charlo unifying his WBC super welterweight title against WBA/IBF champion Jeison Rosario.

“Figueroa is a great fighter. I am not going to take nothing away from him. He is a world champion and a world champion for a reason,” the 23-year-old Vazquez said.

“I am going to give him everything I got and take the fucking title from him.”

Vazquez went eight rounds in a losing effort against Juan Carlos Payano in March last year before being held to a draw by journeyman Josue Morales over six frames five months later.

In his last outing in February Vazquez stopped trailhorse Alejandro Moreno in the fifth round of their 10-round fight after Moreno injured his right hand.

Vazquez is known for his boxing ability but the Mexican-American has revamped his style and now refuses to leave his fate in the hand of the judges.

“Fuck it. I am just going to go toe to toe and fuck him up on the inside to be honest. I want to fight toe to toe and show him what a real Mexican looks like,” Vazquez said.

The Las Vegas-based fighter doesn’t see how the fight will go to the final bell. He believes that the only reason the referee will be needed will be to count to 10 when Figueroa hits canvas.

“I want to make it a Mexican is war, a tough fight. Let’s make it phone booth fight so I can show him how a real Mexican fights. I guarantee we still the show,” said Vazquez.

