TwitterFacebook

Is this the end of the line for Julio Cesar Chavez Jr?

28 September 2020
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr
Write For Us
C Johnson

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

KO Boxing Forum

There had never been any denying of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.’s star appeal, as he has had a way of grabbing headlines over the years.

But when it comes to his abilities as a fighter, Chavez has never been able to emerge from the shadow of his legendary father of the same name.

More upsetting news for Chavez supporters came from Tijuana, as Junior was upset by unheralded Mario Cazares recently in Mexico.

See Also

The 34-year-old Chavez dropped a technical decision to the unbeaten yet totally unknown Cazares by scores of 57-56, 57-56, and 59-54.

If you still had faith in Chavez (51-5-1, 33 KO), now may be the time to officially call it a day and get off the bandwagon.

Chavez is still a big name, but now he is past his prime, and the results are telling.

Cazares (12-0, 5 KO) may be an unbeaten prospect, but he’s not really proven in any regard. Before the Chavez fight, he only once faced a fighter with a winning record, a guy who was 9-8-1.

It was obvious very quickly that Cazares was focused, and perhaps Chavez was not. And that’s been the case for a long time for Junior.

Chavez now appears to be a fighter who doesn’t really want to be in the ring anymore. During this matchup he showed very little boxing skills and instead was looking up for a big right hand most of the fight.

Cazares did the better work overall, even if he didn’t dominate the fight and let Chavez win a few rounds.

The end result arrived when Chavez was pulled from the fight due to a cut above his eyelid after what was ruled an accidental headbutt. That forced things to go to scorecards, where Chavez came up short…again.

Cazares wasn’t special but he was the more steady guy in the ring. Cazares started slow but won the middle rounds, and the judges in Mexico weren’t in a mood to give Chavez any favors.

It’s hard to believe that Junior was once one of the most prized pupils training under just the legendary Freddie Roach, along with fighters like Manny Pacquiao and Aamir Khan.

Junior had some success and was even the WBC middleweight champion for a while, until he lost his title to Sergio Martinez after being dominated in 2012.

And now it appears his best move may be to walk away, although we could likely expect to see him fighting again.

His father, the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez, faced former champion Jorge Arce held their third exhibition bout on the same evening in Tijuana.

Chavez and Arce wore headgear and fought in t-shirts, but they actually fought a bit, throwing plenty of leather in their four rounds of action.

It was actually crazy to see that elder Chavez fighting harder than his son and having more of an impact despite his advanced age of 58 years old.

Who knows what will happen to Junior after this but tonight was another reality check for him.

Read more articles about:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Is this the end of the line for Julio Cesar Chavez Jr?

Is this the end of the line for Julio Cesar…

Danny Roman ready for world title shot after exciting win over Juan Carlos Payano

Danny Roman ready for world title shot after exciting win…

Jermell Charlo cements his claim as the number one junior middleweight in the world

Jermell Charlo cements his claim as the number one junior…

Jermall Charlo remains undefeated with decision win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Jermall Charlo remains undefeated with decision win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Is Manny Pacquiao vs Conor McGregor really happening? Early odds favor Manny

Is Manny Pacquiao vs Conor McGregor really happening? Early odds…

Mairis Briedis delivers classy display to outpoint Yuniel Dorticos in WBSS final

Mairis Briedis delivers classy display to outpoint Yuniel Dorticos in…

Josh Taylor destroys Apinun Khongsong in one to keep Jose Carlos Ramirez fight alive

Josh Taylor destroys Apinun Khongsong in one to keep Jose…

Josh Taylor doubts Jose Carlos Ramirez fight will happen without a live crowd

Josh Taylor doubts Jose Carlos Ramirez fight will happen without…

Jason Moloney insists Naoya Inoue is not unbeatable

Jason Moloney insists Naoya Inoue is not unbeatable

TOP STORIES

Is this the end of the line for Julio Cesar…

Is this the end of the line for Julio Cesar Chavez Jr?

There had never been any denying of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.’s star appeal, as he has had a way of grabbing headlines over the years. But when it comes to his abilities as a fighter, Chavez has never been able to emerge from the shadow of his legend…

Danny Roman ready for world title shot after exciting win…

Danny Roman ready for world title shot after exciting win over Juan Carlos Payano

Former unified super bantamweight champion Danny ‘The Baby-Faced Assassin’ Roman 28-3-1 (9) bounced back with a 12-round unanimous decision win over former world champion Juan Carlos Payano 21-4 (9) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticu…

Jermell Charlo cements his claim as the number one junior…

Jermell Charlo cements his claim as the number one junior middleweight in the world

WBC junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo 34-1 (18) claimed the WBA and IBF belts of Jeison ‘Banana’ Rosario 20-2-1 (13) with an eighth-round knockout at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. Rosario, 25, recov…

Jermall Charlo remains undefeated with decision win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Jermall Charlo remains undefeated with decision win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko

WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 31-0 (22) withstood a late comeback from Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-3 (10) to win a 12-round unanimous decision at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. The 30-year-old Texan hu…

Is Manny Pacquiao vs Conor McGregor really happening? Early odds…

Is Manny Pacquiao vs Conor McGregor really happening? Early odds favor Manny

It was quite surprising for me today to wake up to some sports betting odds that included a fight between living legend Manny Pacquiao and UFC megastar Conor McGregor. According to BetOnline odds, the potential matchup is listed as following: C…

Mairis Briedis delivers classy display to outpoint Yuniel Dorticos in…

Mairis Briedis delivers classy display to outpoint Yuniel Dorticos in WBSS final

Cruiserweight Mairis Briedis 27-1 (19) won the final of the World Boxing Super Series with a 12-round majority decision over Yuniel ‘The KO Doctor’ Dorticos 24-2 (22) at the Plazamedia Studios in Munich, Germany. The 35-year-old Latvian was wary o…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US