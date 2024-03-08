Rey Vargas survives late rally from Nick Ball to retain WBC featherweight title via split draw

WBC featherweight champion Rey Vargas 36-1-1 (22) was lucky to retain his title via split draw after suffering two late knockdowns from spirited challenger Nick Ball 19-0-1 (11) at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday night.

Mexico’s Vargas, 33, is listed as over five-foot-seven and towered over the five-foot-two Ball, 27, of Great Britain. The champion used his length and awkward style to frustrate Ball in the first half of the fight but with each passing round, the challenger began to figure him out.

In the seventh round Ball rocked Vargas before dropping him in round eight and again in round 11, but it was not quite enough to sway two of the judges.

The official scores were 114-112 Vargas, 116-110 Ball and 113-113.

Ball was disappointed with the result.

“I had two knockdowns and was putting the pressure on the whole fight. I was the aggressor, I thought I did enough to win it,” he said.

“It’s a bit frustrating, but that’s the way it is. I can’t get angry, I have to stay focused.

“I knew I was at that level, it was just getting that opportunity to show it. I’ve shown that.”

Ball’s promoter Frank Warren was more direct.

“He won that fight. We aren’t cry babies, but he won the fight. Listen to the crowd. Did he win it or did he win it?” the Queensberry Promotions boss said.

“I don’t know what’s going on. How is that a split? He had him down twice. He lost a few of the early rounds but he won the fight.

“I’m sure [the rematch] will get ordered by the WBC.”

The Sky Sports studio panel thought two of the judges got it wrong too.

Fabio Wardley said: “I think all of us had it going Nick Ball’s way, especially with the knockdown and the performance pushing him all the way through and not giving him a moment to breathe. We all thought he had it in the bag after the second knockdown.”

Anthony Crolla shared that view, saying: “I feel for him, I think he should be walking out as a world champion. It was a very good performance. At times he gets messy but it’s so effective. There’s some engine on the man.”

The draw could come at a significant cost for Ball, who was being lined up to face recently crowned WBA featherweight champion Raymond Ball 15-0-1 (8) in a unification bout if he defeated veteran Vargas.

The bout was under consideration for the ‘5v5’ card later this year that would pit five of Warren’s boxers against five pugs promoted by rival Eddie Hearn.

“I know Eddie was thinking about me fighting Nick Ball if he wins, that can be a big money unification,” Ford said this week. “I read that there hasn’t been a unification bout at featherweight between two champions since 2003 or something like that, so that could be another historic night to go and unify.”

He added: “I know that a lot of guys are going to Saudi because there’s a lot of money over there and I want big money. It would make sense for me to unify in the division and make the most money at this time in my career and moving up in weight then making less money if i just move up right away, I out a little more respect on my name and be able to call more of the shots.

“I haven’t really watched either guy but I’ll be tuned in and I’m pulling for Nick so we can make that big fight and unify.”