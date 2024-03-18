Joe Joyce gets back in the groove, preparing for busy 2024

Heavyweight Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 16-2 (15) has returned to the win column after back-to-back knockout losses to Chinese southpaw Zhilei ‘Big Bang’ Zhang 26-2-1 (21) last year.

The 38-year-old Londoner needed 10 rounds to knock out Kash Ali 21-3 (12) at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England on Saturday night.

The victory comes after a year to forget for Joyce. Last April he had his right eye closed by Zhang’s left hand and was forced to withdraw from the bout by the ringside physician in the sixth.

The rematch five months later went even worse for Joyce when the 40-year-old Zhang knocked him out in three.

The Ali fight proved to be a confidence building win. Joyce picked off the 32-year-old Ali from Rotherham in Yorkshire, increasing the pressure as the rounds progressed before eventually getting his man out of there with just seven seconds remaining on the clock.

While his star has dimmed over the past year, his old rival Joseph Parker 35-3 (23) has seen his star shine bright.

The 32-year-old New Zealander has won five on the bounce since his 11th round knockout loss to Joyce in September 2022, including points victories over big-hitting former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Zhang.

The Zhang fight took place earlier this month and an immediate rematch is expected next, but if that doesn’t happen for Parker, Joyce would like to give him the opportunity to exact his revenge.

“I think the Parker rematch would be a good one. Also Dillian Whyte, maybe Wilder,” Joyce told iFL TV.

With boxing booming in Saudi Arabia right now, Joyce says he wouldn’t hesitate to box on one of the massive cards put together by Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and head of Riyadh Season, if given the opportunity.

“I’d love to. It’s an exciting place, an exciting time. Turki Al-Sheikh is putting on some great fights,” Joyce said.

“But equally, there’s fights here and in America. It’s great to come out to Birmingham. The Juggernaut is back. Stay tuned: I’m in for some big, powerful fights.”

Joyce elaborated on his future plans to talkSPORT: “I’m excited to get back in the mix with some of these big fights. You saw how Parker got back from a loss to me and beat the two biggest punchers. That would be a good rematch.

“I’m up for getting in again and being more active this year. Possibly [I could join the Matchroom v Queensberry card on June 1]. Yeah, I’m ready. There are some big opportunities.

“I want to be one of the best heavyweights in the world, and I’m right there again.

“I’m up for all these big fights. Obviously, there are some rematches [Parker, Zhang and Daniel Dubois] and some of those fights need to happen, but I’m coming for all of them.

“We’ll see about any opportunities in Saudi Arabia. Here in the UK and America, the world is my oyster, especially as a heavyweight. I’m really excited to get these big fight nights.

“I’m up for getting in again, being more active this year and giving some big, entertaining fights.”