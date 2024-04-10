Three fights revealed for Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia pay-per-view undercard

The undercard has been set for the undisputed super middleweight title fight between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 60-2-2 (39) and Jaime Munguia 43-0 (34) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 4.

In the co-main event, former WBA ‘regular’ titleholder Mario ‘El Azteca’ Barrios 28-2 (18) will defend his WBC interim welterweight title against Argentine power-puncher Fabian ‘TNT’ Maidana 22-2 (16), while hard-hitting former world champion Brandon ‘The Heartbreaker’ Figueroa 24-1-1 (18) puts his WBC interim featherweight title on the line against former world champion Jessie Magdaleno 29-2 (18).

Kicking off the pay-per-view is undefeated WBA ‘regular’ welterweight titleholder Eimantas Stanionis 14-0 (9) battling the unbeaten two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre 6-0-1 (5).

“Saturday, May 4 will deliver a worthy pay-per-view undercard of toe-to-toe clashes leading up to the all-Mexico headlining clash between Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions.

“Cinco de Mayo weekend is a crown jewel in the boxing calendar and with this jam-packed lineup of action fighters entering the ring at T-Mobile Arena, fans are in for non-stop entertainment once again on this PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video.”

The 28-year-old Barrios from San Antonio, Texas earned a career-best victory in his last outing and stamped his place as a top 147-pounder by dropping Yordenis Ugas twice last September on his way to a unanimous decision.

“I’m thrilled to be back in the ring for the co-main event of the biggest Mexican fight in history and during Cinco de Mayo weekend,” said Barrios.

“Fabian Maidana is a tough warrior like me, so the fans are definitely in for an exciting fight. Defending my title is priority number one and I’m going to do it with intelligence and bad intentions.

“Everyone knows that when I step into the ring, I leave it all in there. This will be no different. On May 4, the fans can expect a Mexico versus Argentina war.”

The 31-year-old Maidana of Santa Fe, Argentina enters this fight on a four-bout winning streak, including three 2023 triumphs highlighted by a unanimous decision victory over Israel Lopez in November. He is the brother of former WBA welterweight champion Marcos Maidana, who lost a disputed majority decision to Floyd Mayweather Jr a decade ago.

“I’m very happy to be fighting on this card against a great champion like Mario Barrios. We come to win and give our best to the mecca of boxing, Las Vegas,” said Maidana.

“The world knows my brother beat Floyd Mayweather on Cinco de Mayo and I plan to do the same against Barrios. I’m fighting for my people in Argentina and I’m coming to win.”

The 27-year-old Figueroa of Weslaco, Texas was most recently in action in March last year when he defeated former world champion Mark Magsayo via unanimous decision.

“I’ve been staying ready, just patiently waiting for my opportunity and now I can’t wait to get back in the ring on May 4,” said Figueroa.

“Magdaleno is a great fighter and he’s a former world champion for a reason. I know I have to be at my best. I’m just hungry to get back into the ring and keep boxing exciting with my fights and my fighting style.”

Las Vegas-native Magdaleno, 32, is looking to rebound from a decision defeat in his last fight against reigning WBA featherweight champion Raymond Ford.

“This fight is everything for me,” said Magdaleno. “There are people who think I’m an underdog against Figueroa. But I’d remind those people of one thing… I was an underdog when I became world champion for the first time and I’m ready to do it again. On May 4 you will hear ‘and the new!’.”

Representing his native Kaunas, Lithuania, the 29-year-old Stanionis will have a tough task in front of him when he takes on two-time Venezuelan Olympian Maestre, 37.

“I’m so excited to get back in the ring, I feel like a kid in a candy store who gets to choose any kind of candy he wants,” said Stanionis.

“This is especially exciting for me because I am a big fan of Canelo Alvarez. I love watching his fights and as a kid, I dreamed of fighting on Cinco de Mayo in front of all those great Mexican fans. It motivates me even more to give them a great fight.

“I know that Gabriel Maestre is tough and has power. We fought in the amateurs and I know it’s a great matchup of styles. I’m going to bring the action and so will he. You can definitely expect fireworks on May 4.”

Maestre said: “I’ve wanted to fight Stanionis for years and get revenge from our amateur match. It was a tough close fight and I’m ready to face him again for another war.

“We are ready for a great fight and to leave the ring with my hand raised. May 4 will be a historic day for me and Venezuela.”