Deontay Wilder declares he wants a body on his record – again

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

With the world’s focus on the heavyweight division this weekend ahead of the unification bout between England’s Anthony Joshua 20-0 (20) and New Zealand’s Joseph Parker 24-0 (18) in Cardiff, Wales, American WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 40-0 (39) has been left on the outside looking in.

The polarising knockout artist has opted not to travel to the United Kingdom for the fight and is instead spending his time doing the media rounds in New York, which included an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1FM.

Speaking to hosts Charlamagne Tha God and Angela Yee, the outspoken 32-year-old took the opportunity to reiterate a statement he made last year in the lead-up to his rematch with Bermane Stiverne.

See Also

“I want a body on my record,” Wilder said this week. “I want one. I want one, I really do. That’s the ‘Bronze Bomber,’ he wants one. I always tell people, when I’m in the ring, like I’m the ‘Bronze Bomber’. Everything about me changes. I don’t get nervous, I don’t get scared, I don’t get butterflies. I don’t have no feelings towards the man I’m gonna fight.”

Two years ago Wilder scored a crushing ninth round knockout of Artur Spzilka at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York in his third world title defence. The Polish title challenger was knocked out cold and spent some minutes on the canvas receiving medical attention at the conclusion of the fight.

Wilder – or the ‘Bronze Bomber’ – recalls the fight fondly.

Looking for boxing tickets?

“The power that I have, it’s easy to be able to do. I thought I had one one time with Szpilka because he wasn’t breathing when he hit the canvas. Somebody is going to go.”

Just over a month ago light heavyweight Scott Westgarth died after defeating Dec Spelman by 10 round decision at the Doncaster Dome in Doncaster, Yorkshire, UK. The 31-year-old Newcastle boxer was taken ill backstage after the fight and rushed to Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital, where he later passed away. Fans can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/scott-westgarth

See Also