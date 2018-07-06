Bantamweight star Donaire confirmed for Season II

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Filipino-American Nonito Donaire is ready for next season’s quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy in the 118lb edition.

“I’m really looking forward to the tournament,” said 35-year-old Donaire (38-5, 24 KOs).

Donaire, popularly known as ‘The Filipino Flash’, is a former multiple-time world champion in four weight classes, and now has his eye on being the Ali Trophy Bantamweight kingpin.

“People always asked about my goal and I said to be undisputed. With this tournament, that goal is now attainable.”

“Entering the tournament gives me an opportunity to showcase my capabilities against the best in this division. This division is stacked with talent and that’s really exciting!”

“I believe my size, experience and most of all my power will give me the edge over my opponents.”

Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer, Kalle Sauerland: “Donaire is a legend in the game and an amazing addition to the Ali Trophy action. He has fought in various divisions, but will look at his very best in the 118lb line-up because of exceptionally fast hand speed and terrific punching power.”

Three weight classes will feature in Season II of the World Boxing Super Series with two categories, Bantamweight and Super Lightweight, already announced.