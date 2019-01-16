Ljungquist Faces New Test On Thorslund-Graf Undercard

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Kem Ljungquist (6-0, 4 KOs) must face a new test as he returns to the ring on Saturday, January 19 at the Struer Energi Park on the undercard of Dina Thorslund’s WBO World Super Bantamweight title defence against Alesia Graf.

The Danish heavyweight hope will now meet undefeated Boldizsar Balazs Czagler (2-0, 2 KOs) following the withdrawal of his scheduled opponent Dominik Musil, who has been ruled out after breaking his nose in sparring.

“These things happen in boxing,” says Ljungquist. “I have no problem preparing for a new opponent. I’ll be ready. He is unbeaten now, but not after Saturday!”

The 28 year-old was last in action at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, where he recorded a second-round stoppage win over Egypt’s Mourad Omar.

In preparation for his seventh professional bout, Ljungquist has been in Berlin sparring top German heavyweight Albon Pervizaj, who also fights in Struer.

“I had some really good sparring with Albon,” he says. “We did many rounds together, and his coach Ulli Wegner told me I was big a talent. He also pointed out some things I need to work on, but it would be strange if I was perfect at this stage of my career, and it’s nice to get praise from such a big name.

“I’ve had great preparations for this fight in general, so I’m really looking forward to giving the fans in Struer a good performance on Saturday night!”

Dina Thorslund tops the bill in Struer, defending her WBO Female World Super Bantamweight title against Alesia Graf, while former European Champion Dennis Ceylan rematches Jesus Sanchez for the EU Featherweight crown.

Tickets are available via www.ticketmaster.dk or by calling 70 15 65 65.