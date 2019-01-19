Dina Thorslund and Alesia Graf both make weight

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Dina Thorslund (12-0, 6 KOs) and Alesia Graf (29-7, 13 KOs) both made weight today ahead of their WBO Female World Super Bantamweight Championship clash tomorrow night at the Struer Energi Park in Denmark.

Thorslund, who claimed the WBO World title with a unanimous points win over Yessica Munoz in August 2018, returns to her hometown arena to meet the tough German challenger Alesia Graf for the WBO crown.

The undefeated Dane has predicted a KO victory and an all action affair against Graf, who believes she has what it takes to bring the belt home to Germany.

WBO Female World Super Bantamweight Championship:

Dina Thorslund: 55.1 kg

Alesia Graf: 55.3 kg

Former European Champion Dennis Ceylan rematches Jesus Sanchez for the EU Featherweight tile following last year’s shocking second round KO defeat.

EBU European Union Featherweight Championship:

Dennis Ceylan: 57.1 kg

Jesus Sanchez: 56.2 kg

The ‘Double Trouble’ event features an action-packed undercard showcasing top Danish talents Kem Ljungquist, Mikkel Nielsen and Adam Bashanov. Oliver Flodin faces Abdul Khattab in a Scandinavian middleweight thriller, while veteran Lolenga Mock continues his World title chase against Mateo Damian Veron, and German heavyweight Albon Pervizaj returns to action.

Heavyweight – 8 Rounds:

Kem Ljungquist: 103 kg

Boldizar Balazs Czagler: 111.3 kg

Heavyweight – 8 Rounds:

Albon Pervizaj: 111.2 kg

Alain Banongo: 119.2 kg

Middleweight – 8 Rounds:

Oliver Flodin: 71.9 kg

Abdul Khattab: 72.5 kg

Super Middleweight – 8 Rounds:

Lolenga Mock: 75.7 kg

Mateo Damian Veron: 75.5 kg

Super Welterweight – 6 Rounds:

Mikkel Nielsen: 69.7 kg

Angel Emilov: 69.9 kg

Light Heavyweight – 4 Rounds:

Adam Bashanov: 79.5 kg

Ivan Nikolov: 77.8 kg

Bantamweight – 4 Rounds (x2 mins):

Alicia Holzken: 51 kg

Ivanka Ivanova: 50.9 kg

Super Middleweight – 4 Rounds:

Haris Dzindo: 76.5 kg

Giorgi Gogebashvili: TBC

All the action will be available to watch live on Viaplay, TV3 Max and TV3+ in Denmark and Sport1 in Germany. Limited tickets are still available via www.ticketmaster.dk or by calling (+45) 70 15 65 65.