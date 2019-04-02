FACT SHEET “BYB Brawl 1: Brawl for it All”

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

WHAT: “BYB Brawl 1: Brawl for it ALL” PPV – pro bare-knuckles and MMA fighting

WHO: MAIN EVENT – HEAVVYWEIGHTS (265 lbs.) – 5 X 3 BK

Josh “Dempsey” Gormley, Miami, FL

Bobby “Zombie” Brents, Springfield, IL

CO-FEATURE – WELTERWEIGHTS (175 lbs.) – 5 X 3 BK

Jake “The Goon” Young, London, Ontario, Canada

Matt “MFD” Delanoit, Omaha, NE

LIGHT HEAVYEWIGHTS (190 lbs.) – 5 X 3 BK

Billy “The Kid” Martin, Casper, WY

Leo Pla, Parker, CO

HEAVYWEIGHTS (265 lbs.) – 3 X 5 MMA

Jamelle “The Beast” Jones, Coeur d’Alene, ID

Matt “The Attack” Kovacs, Everett, WA

FEMALE BANTAMWEIGHTS (145 lbs.) – 5 X 2 BK

Christine “Knuckles” Stanley, Lakebay, WA

Latoya “Lionheart” Burton, Ashville, NC

CRUISERWEIGHTS (205 lbs.) – 5 X 3 BK

Joey Angelo, Las Vegas, NV

Joseph Guillen, Red Springs, WY

HEAVYWEIGHTS (265 lbs.) – 3 X 5 MMA

Lamar “The Abomination” Cannady-Foster, Detroit, MI

Jermayne “Redman” Barnes, Fort Lauderdale, FL

MIDDLEWEIGHTS (180 lbs.) – 5 X 3 BK

Alphonso “Chocolate” Frierson, Miami, FL

Mike “Dragon Hulk” Trujillo, Miami, FL

CRUISERWEIGHTS (205 lbs.) – 5 X 3 BK

Robert “Real Business” Brown, Jr., Atlanta, GA

Lorenzo “The Juggernaut” Hunt, Jacksonville, FL

WELTERWEIGHTS (170 lbs.) – 5 X 3 BK

Brian “Stone Handz” Jackson, Cheboygan, MI

John Michael “JoMi” Escoboza,Coconut Creek, FL by way of

Dominican Republic

FLYWEIGHTS (135 lbs.) – 5 X 3 BK

Albert “Speedy” Martinez, Valdosta, GA

Kory “Ballistic” Vialet, Richardson, TX by way of Virgin Islands

FEATHERWEIGHTS (135 LBS.) –5 X 3 BK

Desmond Johnson, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Robert “Billy Bad Ass” Fletcher, Park Rapids, MN

WHEN: Friday night, April 5, 2019

WHERE: Cheyenne Ice & Event Center, Cheyenne, Wyoming

PROMOTER: BYB Extreme Fighting Series

MATCHMAKER: Stacie Hunt

TITLE SPONSOR: Pure and Natural (GetPureAndNatural.com)

PPV: Integrated Sports Media will distribute throughout North America – available in English and Spanish – on pay-per-view via iN Demand, DIRECTV, Dish and Vubiquity in the United States, as well as Bell TV, Shaw, Rogers and SaskTel in Canada, on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view, in addition to being live-streamed worldwide on the FITE.TV app and website. The action starts at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT for a suggested retail price of $24.95.

FREE 2-FIGHT LIVE-STREAM ON BYB PREVIEW SHOW

Two bare-knuckles fights will be streamed live for FREE on FITE.TV and Facebook Live, starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, leading into the aforementioned PPV card.

PPV ANNOUNCERS: Din Thomas, Dysushio “Rucy” Harris, Chris Byrd and Dada 5000 (English) and Tony Martinez (Spanish)

RING ANNOUNCER: Bob Alexander

TICKETS: Ranging between $150.00 and $25.00, and may be purchased by going here: https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1824090. Also available to buy on fight night at the box office. Minors under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

OTHER: “BYB Brawl 1: Brawl For It ALL” also will conclude production of “Dawg Fight 2”, the acclaimed documentary in which Dada 5000 was the subject and star, produced once again by award-winning documentary filmmaker Billy Corben (Rakontur).

DOORS OPEN: 6 p.m. MDT FIRST BOUT: 7 p.m. MDT

FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE & OFFICIAL WEIGH IN: Thursday, April 4, 2019 – 4 p.m. MT @ Cheyenne Ice & Event Center, 1530 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, Wyoming. Watch for FREE on Fite.TV ( https://www.fite.tv/watch/byb-brawl-1-weigh-in/2oj01/) and Facebook LIVE.

THE TRIGON CAGE: Bare-knuckles fighting will be revolutionized by BYB’s triangular cage – 7′ high fences, two beveled corners and a 60-degree, tight third-corner forming a triangle, totaling 187 square feet – marking the first time a professional bare-knuckles event is held inside a cage. This will also be the first time bare-knuckles fighting and MMA are contested in a cage on the same night. Combat sports’ most confrontational cage is here.. Nowhere to go, nowhere to hide. The Trigon takes the final outcome out of the judges’ hands and back to the fighters.