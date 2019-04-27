Newly crowned Australian Champion ‘Action’ Jackson England returns May 17 against former Brunker and Jackson opponent

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Western Australia’s rising Featherweight standout Jackson England is really not holding back in moving forward with his professional career.

The 21-year-old captured the Australia Featherweight title in his last outing, dominating and stopping his opponent Cain Brunton inside 8 rounds in a fight that many saw as a real statement made by the Penrith native.

‘Action’ Jackson opened up about his recent victory and becoming Australian Champion at the tender age of 21. He said, “It was a dream come true to become the champion of my country and I have to thanks my trainers at the Onyx fight team in Perth and my manager Tony Tolj for getting me this opportunity and making it happen for me.

“I thought I boxed very well, but I know that there is still a lot more to come from me. I’m 21, I’m still maturing and developing mentally and physically and that can only make my future a bright one.”

England’s next outing is a step up in class arguably, as he takes on 72 fight veteran Rivo Rengkung, who has recently shared the ring with two Australian standouts in Joel Brunker and Luke Jackon, the latter having recently mixed it with Carl Frampton. The Perth native discussed the threats posed by his Indonesian counterpart Rengkung on May 17 in Metro City, Northbridge Perth.

England said, “Rengkung has been in with some really good quality fighters, fighters I look up to like Joel Brunker and Luke Jackson. It’s a great test at this stage in my career to see how far I can truly go, but I believe I can go all the way so I need to look good against Rengkung and hopefully that will set me up for some big fights down the line.

“Brunker and Jackson are two of the most recognisable fighters in recent times at Featherweight. They’ve boxed the best in the likes of Lee Selby and Carl Frampton, so for me, I have to make sure that I am on my game as I am aiming to achieve what these fighters achieved in their careers.”