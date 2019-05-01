The youngest entrant Sean Phillips claims only the foolish will dismiss him

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Gritty Gravesend gunslinger Sean Phillips is the youngest entrant in the field when eight middleweights collide for Ultimate Boxxer III glory at The Indigo at The O2 on Friday 10th May, and only Derrick Osaze has boxed fewer pro rounds. However, the undefeated 22 year old Kent clouter claims only the foolish will dismiss him.

UB III, sponsored by MansionBet, is exclusively live on BT Sports, BT Sports’ You Tube channel – available to anyone to watch for free – and the dedicated boxing channel BoxNation.

‘I want them all to underestimate me. They’ll get a big shock! I’m not in this to play about,’ claims ‘The Captain’ who, at 6ft 1in, is the tourney’s joint tallest competitor.

‘Forget my age, my heart will set me apart from all the others. I’ll also be the fittest. I’ve always loved my running – I was training for the London marathon before this opening cropped up – so I can sustain a very high work rate. And I’m aggressive. I guarantee pure excitement.’

The Reigate born redhead has been fine tuning his fighting skills for over a decade now and even passed through the famous Fisher Downside facility in Bermondsey, south London, which previously produced world champions Sid Smith, Terry Downes and Lloyd Honeyghan.

‘When I was 12, my dad took me down the local Nemesis gym because I had too much energy. I later moved to the Fisher but I was a hopeless amateur, to be honest. All that darted in and out just didn’t suit me,’ states Phillips who still triumphed in 15 of his 20 unpaid bouts.

After shedding his singlet in July 2017, the then 20 year old was restricted to a share of the spoils against Wiltshire’s wily Anthony Fox on his paid bow.

However, sharpshooter Sean – who is trained and managed by Martin Bowers at The Peacock Gym in Canning Town, east London – has not conceded a single round in five subsequent starts and will land at Indigo haemorrhaging confidence.

‘I’m not in boxing to turn down good opportunities like this,’ says Phillips who has been drawn against Uttoxeter action man Josh Groombridge in a salivating quarter-final.

‘Groombridge is a decent lad. Like me, he’ll come and have a go and we’ll find out who’s better on the night.

‘There’s some very good fighters on the other side of the draw. I see Osaze meeting Conway in the other semi. Derrick’s very strong whereas Kieron’s a good counter puncher so whoever comes through will be a worthy finalist.

But I’m gonna prove that I can dig deepest, bite hardest on my gumshield. Winning this should lead to titles, Southern Area, English…then I’m on my way.’

Ultimate Boxxer III is on Friday 10th May at The Indigo at The O2 and starts off with the exciting showdowns:

Quarter-Final 1: Kaan Hawes v Kieron Conway

Quarter-Final 2: Tey Lynn Jones v Derrick Osaze

Quarter-Final 3: Sean Philips v Josh Groombridge

Quarter-Final 4: Joe Hurn v Grant Dennis

An action packed undercard will see the return of the highly-rated and undefeated Light-Heavyweight talent and UB II winner Shakan Pitters and unbeaten super-middleweight prospect Idris Virgo who is out to prove to critics he is more than just a reality star.

