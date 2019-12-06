Steve is an experienced boxing writer and author. He has been writing about boxing for over 12 years and has attended over 150 shows. He has written and published nine books on the sport. He is the host on a boxing podcast called Boxing Asylum.

Andy Ruiz Jr has weighed in at a mammoth 283lb for his crunch clash with Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening. Joshua weighed in at a slimmed down 237lb.

Even though coming in at such a high weight would usually be viewed as a serious impediment to victory, in Ruiz’s case this might not be so out of the ordinary given his already bloated frame. The portly pugilist was not exactly in tip-top shape back in June when he knocked out the chiselled Adonis that is Anthony Joshua.

The internet forums and social media hubs are buzzing with conjecture and opinion over this development. Some claim Ruiz is comfortable being heavier, will bring harder punches and is playing mind games with Joshua. The old trick of weights on the ankles has even been suggested (that is not without precedent for heavyweight mind games – Danny Williams once weighed in with weight in his pockets).

Others are accusing Ruiz of a lack of professionalism, claiming that he has spent the interim period between fights gorging on fast food and his promotional staple: Snickers bars. Will this mean Ruiz will tire and become a static target for AJ’s heavier punches? Time till well, but if Ruiz folds early then the obvious conclusion will be that he flushed his chances down the drain and merely accepted the big pay day.

Stamina has not been an issue for Ruiz in the past. His previous world title opportunity came in New Zealand as he dropped a razor thin decision to Joseph Parker (who Joshua beat in 2018). Coming in at over 20 stone will surely hinder the Mexican-American though if he reaches the later stages of the fight.

While Joshua has whittled his body down to below 17 stone for the first time since 2014, will Joshua’s game plan be hindered by a lack of physical strength? He has not left any stone unturned in the gym, while Ruiz, meanwhile, looks like he has been avoiding the roadwork. A strange situation given that trainer Manny Robles is one of the top coaches in the sport.

Comparisons have been made to James “Buster” Douglas who upset the destructive force that was Mike Tyson back in 1990. Douglas fought the fight of his life but ballooned up afterwards and never recreated that form again. Hasim Rahman also indulged in the high life after upsetting Lennox Lewis in 2001. The proof will be in the pudding come Saturday night when the world sees if Ruiz has been over sampling that pudding or if he has once again pulled off an amazing ruse.

