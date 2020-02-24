Ben Davison says Tyson Fury did the right thing to ditch him as trainer

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Ben Davison has admitted Tyson Fury did the right thing by ditching him as trainer in favour of Javan ‘SugarHill’ Steward ahead of his rematch against Deontay Wilder.

Fury boxed Wilder to a controversial draw 14 months ago in a fight many pundits and fans felt he deserved to win.

In the rematch in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Fury came in almost 17-pounds heavier and was able to bully and back up Wilder throughout the fight, dropping him twice before the corner threw in the towel in the seventh.

It was a vastly different gameplan than he had in the first fight under Davison.

“What’s most important to me is Tyson being victorious,” Davison told Jim White on talkSPORT. “I’ve got many years in this sport.

“Tyson had said to me he wanted to adopt a more aggressive approach to it.

“It proved to be the right decision for him and obviously I wanted him to be victorious more than anything.

“So as well as a coach and fighter relationship, we had a friendship that was more than anything else.

“I wanted him to win and if that meant I was going to be there and – put bluntly – if it meant that I wasn’t going to gain from it financially, that doesn’t matter.

“As long as what was best for him, and it proved to be the right decision.”

Davison revealed that he had previous discussions with Fury about applying a more aggressive approach in the rematch.

“Tyson had actually said to me quite a while ago that he wanted to start fast and start hard against Deontay Wilder,” he said.

“But he actually said it to me and I said to him, ‘There are a couple of ways you can go about it; you can Hagler-Hearns on him or you can Sugar Ray Leonard-Hearns him.

“And a mix of that approach is what we was talking about. But for him to actually go out there and do that showed an enormous amount of minerals – let’s put it that way.”

