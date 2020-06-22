TwitterFacebook

Tyson Fury could be awarded a trillion dollar contract

22 June 2020
25523736-8073659-Paris_wants_Tyson_to_walk_away_from_boxing_after_fighting_agains-m-80_1583320656475
Tyson Fury with wife Paris.
Lineal Heavyweight Champion of the World Tyson Fury has today poured praise on Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren, declaring him his ‘magic man’.

Speaking to Queensberry Promotions’ Lockdown Lowdown, available now on YouTube here, ‘The Gypsy King’ smiled when asked about Warren’s insistence that Fury could be awarded a trillion dollar contract and “be worth every penny”.

Unsurprisingly, Tyson said the prospect “sounds good.”

“If any promoter out there can make it happen it’s the magic man” he added, “Frank brought me back from the absolute depths.”

“He told me what he was going to do and he delivered. For that he has to be a magician.”

It is two years ago this week that Tyson’s comeback fight against Sefer Seferi sparked one of the greatest comeback stories in sporting history, and it is clear the big man credits Frank Warren with his rise back to the top of world boxing.

In the two years since, Tyson has gone on to conquer the world and become WBC World Champion after dethroning Deontay Wilder in February of this year.

Promoter Warren has previously spoken of his pride at guiding Fury back to the top of the mountain and Fury is clear that the two “work well together.”

Next up for Fury is a trilogy fight with fierce rival Wilder, before attention will undoubtedly turn to a super showdown with fellow Brit Anthony Joshua.

If that run of mega fights is worthy of a trillion dollar contract then Tyson is more than willing to cash those cheques, but is clear that money is not the be all and end all.

The thoughtful champion said: “I know for a true fact that no matter what money you earn, it’ll never make you happy.

Money and material assets don’t make an individual happy. Happiness is found within your own self.”

