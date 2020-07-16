Javier Martinez wins Pro Debut in Shutout Fashion

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Highly regarded prospect Javier Martinez made a successful professional debut by winning a four-round unanimous decision over Ryan Burrs in a middleweight bout at The MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Martinez is under the guidance of Split-T Management’s Tom VanNewhouse.

Martinez boxed well and featured a strong right hook, especially to the body. He made Burrs back up on several occasions with those hard right hooks as the tall southpaw won by scores of 40-36 on all cards.

With the win, the 24 year-old native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin is now 1-0.

“I went in there with a game-plan that I thought that I was fighting a southpaw. I quickly adjusted. I should have used my jab more. In my next fight, I will fix that, and I will have my full team with me,” said Martinez.

“I could tell that I was working the body well. Those right hooks were very effective, and I am happy to win my pro debut. I will get back in the gym and work on the things that I need to work on, and I will keep getting better with each fight.”

Martinez is promoted by Top Rank.

