Devin Haney demands Tank Davis fight, recalls sparring session

26 July 2020
Devin Haney
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 24-0 (15) believes a fight against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) is the biggest fight that can be made right now.

Haney and Davis both hold secondary lightweight titles with the WBC and WBA respectively.

Davis is scheduled to face Leo Santa Cruz 37-1-1 (19) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on 24 October.

“I feel like that’s the biggest fight that can be made,” said Haney to Fighthype. “Not just in boxing, but I feel the streets want to see the fight. Everyone wants to see that fight.

“That fight has been boiling for so long. I feel that’s the biggest fight right now. It’s where people are going to be betting on the match, and it’s going to be an event for sure when it happens. I just think it’s in due time.

“Whenever it happens, that’s the fight that I want. I’m sure he wants the match as well. I’m willing to start negotiating as soon as possible, even though I know he’s still got to fight whenever the time is present.

“There are so many big fights in the lightweight division. And there are so many different ways you can go. There are all big fights. That might be the biggest fight, yes. I want all of them.”

Haney opened up about a notorious sparring session he had with Davis at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas.

“It was good work. There were a lot of people there. It was like a fight, like an event,” he said.

“People that were there can tell you about it. Ellie has a tape, and he’s not going to release it for whatever reason.

“We know the reason. [Davis was] 20-something. I was 16. It was right before I went pro. I was training to go pro.

“In the beginning, it was competitive. It was never one-sided in the beginning. Towards the end, I started to take over and I began to dominate.

“It was doghouse work to fight until whoever quit – and I didn’t quit.”

The 21-year-old remains confident the fight against Davis can be made.

“I know that if it makes dollars and sense, then we can make it happen,” Haney said. “There’s so much money in that fight that we can come to an agreement and make it happen.

“Just like any other big fight. You get two different promoters that work together to make it happen. We got to see it. Hopefully, we can make it happen soon if we come to an agreement.

“Be victorious, and I wish him luck in his next fight [against Leo Santa Cruz], and maybe we can do it after that. We don’t know. When the time comes, I’ll be more excited too.”

Devin Haney demands Tank Davis fight, recalls sparring session

