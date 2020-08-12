Undefeated Super Middleweight Prospects Juan Barajas & Jose Resendiz headlining RJJ Boxing Promotions card

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undefeated super middleweight prospects Juan “Just Business” Barajas (11-0, 7 KOs) and Jose “Toro” Resendiz (11-0, 8 KOs) headline the August 27th RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® event, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT, from Marinaterra Hotel & Spa in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico.

RJJ Boxing’s first show since January 30th at Yakima Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington, will be held two nights prior to this event, Aug. 25th at the same venue, headlined by undefeated Mexican knockout specialist Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (21-0, 16 KOs) against Jose Rosario Cazarez (20-5-1, 10 KOs), also streaming live on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Barajas, fighting out of Victorville CA, is a relatively tall super middleweight, standing 6′ 4″ with an advantageous 80″ reach, whose should feel at home fighting for the 8th time in Mexico. Barajas registered his statement victory, to date, back in May 2019, when he won a 10-round majority decision against 18-4-3 Lanell Bellows in Memphis. In his UFC FIGHT PASS debut a year ago, Barajas followed up with an impressive 8-round unanimous decision win versus 20-7-1 Fidel Hernandez in Tucson, AZ.

Upset-minded Resendiz, who hopes to take advantage of this great opportunity, is riding an 8-fight knockout streak into this battle of undefeated prospects.

Juan “Just Business” Barajas (L) will put his 11-0 record on the line Aug. 27 against undefeated super middleweight Jose “Toro” Resendiz

Another power puncher, Mexican lightweight Luis “Sparring” Gallegos (16-0, 15 KOs) steps up in terms of fighting a quality opponent in fellow Mexican Oscar “Terrible” Flores (12, 12 KOs) in the 8-round, co-featured event. This fight doesn’t figure to go the distance, because the two Mexican fighters have 27 combined knockouts in 28 wins. 15 for 16 (Gallegos) and 12 12 (Flores). Gallegos, 22, was a 14-time Mexican National champion who was unable to qualify for the Mexican Olympic Boxing Team due to an unfortunate injury.

Rising-star Lester Martinez (4-0, 4 KOs) faces Abraham “Pan” Hernandez (8-2, 4 KOs), of Mexico, in a six round lightweight fight. Last year, Martinez made his pro debut at home in Guatemala City under extremely rare conditions, taking on 3-time, 2-division Ricardo “El Matador” Mayorga (32-11-1, 26 KOs), who hasn’t fought again since he was stopped in the second round by Martinez. The 24-year-old Martinez, who was a standout amateur boxer, is on a mission to become World champion prior to his 10th pro fight.

Undefeated Colorado welterweight Jose Arellano (8-0, 5 KOs), a Mexico native, meets Flavio Cesar Santos (6-1) in a 6-round match opening live UFC FIGHT PASS streaming.

Also scheduled to fight on the card, off-UFC FIGHT PASS, is Phoenix’ pro-debuting lightweight Jose Miguel Valenzuela against his Mexican opponent, Guillermo “El Gratano” Borboa (1-2-1, 1 KO), in a 4-round bout. Other undercard fights will soon be announced.

Card subject to change.

