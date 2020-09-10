TwitterFacebook

Joseph Parker ready to renew hostilities with Dillian Whyte

10 September 2020
_102743380_whytevparker_hero_reuters2
Joseph Parker vs Dillian Whyte. Photo credit: Reuters
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is looking forward to renewing hostilities with Dillian Whyte following the British boxer’s shock loss to Alexander Povetkin last month.

Whyte 27-2 (18) had Povetkin 36-2-1 (25) on the canvas twice in the fourth round before the Russian veteran stormed out for the fifth, landing a fight-ending left uppercut at Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on August 22.

Whyte, 32, is expected to face the 41-year-old Povetkin in an immediate rematch.

See Also

Parker 27-2 (21) has his own history with Whyte, who defeated him on points over 12 rounds two years ago in a fight that saw both men on the canvas.

It is a loss Parker is keen to avenge.

“He [Whyte] knocked him down twice and I thought, ‘This fight’s over’, but that just shows in a fight, one punch can change everything and that’s exactly what happened,” the 28-year-old New Zealander told the Toe 2 Toe podcast.

“I was quite surprised, the manner that he lost, and I called him after the fight, and I said: ‘Hey, you all good?’. He answered the phone, he said he’s going to come back stronger.

“We know that he’s a driven individual and he’s got the rematch clause. I look forward to seeing the rematch and the outcome of that.

“I lost to the better man [in the Whyte fight] on the day. I know I can beat him, though, so that’s why I’ve been calling for a rematch ever since, and I would love to share the ring with him again one day, because I know I could do some damage.”

Parker is currently in the final stages of negotiations for a fight against fellow Kiwi Junior Fa 19-0 (10) with an announcement expected within the next fortnight.

The pair fought four times in the amateurs splitting the results with two wins apiece.

Parker says he is planning a more aggressive approach in the pros.

“Hopefully he signs the contract with his team and gets ready for it, because I’m keen to fight and I’m ready to go,” he said.

“Listen, I feel like the approach is different now.

“In the past, I’ve been too safe and not taking the risks that I need. From now on it’s going to be a lot more aggression and you’ve got to throw punches to win. Hopefully it’s going to be a lot of combinations and punches in bunches.”

Another British boxer Parker would like to face is Daniel Dubois 15-0 (14) who is coming off an easy second-round knockout win over late replacement Ricardo Snijders 18-2 (8) in London last month.

“I feel like there’s a big chance we can face each other,” said Parker. “He’s ranked number two now in the WBO, so he’s past me, I’m ranked number three.

“You keep an eye on everyone that’s fighting, you keep an eye on the rankings, you keep an eye on the people coming up, the guys who have been there for a while.

“You never know in boxing, there’s match-ups can be made with anyone. I’m keen to fight anyone, I don’t care who it is.

“I’m in a position now where I just want to fight best, be involved in the biggest fights, and go out there and try and smash you so I can be champion of the world once again.”

Top boxing prospects in 2020

Top boxing prospects in 2020

Top boxing prospects in 2020

Top boxing prospects in 2020

Vergil Ortiz Jr - 16-0 (16 KOs) One of the hottest prospects in world boxing today. Vergil Ortiz Jr doesn’t just erase his opponents, he shows a skill and variety to his work that suggests he will be causing issues for top fighters for many years to…

