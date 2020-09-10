TwitterFacebook

MTK Global signs world-ranked super-bantamweight

10 September 2020
Albert Pagara
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Filipino star Pagara (32-1, 23 KOs) is regarded as one of the best 122lb fighters in the world, and is currently ranked no. 7 by the WBO.

With 23 knockouts in 32 fights, he is one of the hardest-hitting super-bantamweights in the division, and proudly becomes MTK Global’s first signing from the Philippines.

He teams up with MTK Global and D4G Promotions in a collaborative effort after having his career superbly guided by ALA Promotions, and the 26-year-old is looking forward to the future.

See Also

Pagara said: “I am really excited to join with MTK Global and D4G Promotions. It’s a great honour to be part of the same team as some of the biggest names in professional boxing, so I am happy and thankful for this opportunity.

“I have a good record and I’m pleased with what I’ve achieved so far, but I feel I can still do so much more. That’s why I signed up with MTK Global and D4G Promotions.

“I started boxing when I was eight-years-old because of my father, and it led to my brother and I both becoming professional boxers and joining ALA Promotions. I give big credit to ALA Promotions for my success and most of what I have achieved in my career as a boxer. I wouldn’t be where I am now if not because of them.

“I hope to soon fight for a title, and I know MTK Global and D4G Promotions will help me in this regard. I have complete trust in them to help me achieve my dreams.”

MTK Global Chief Strategy Officer Paul Gibson added: “The Filipino market is one we’ve been interested in for a long time so it is a pleasure to announce Albert Pagara as our first signing from the country.

“He is a fantastic addition to our super bantamweight stable where he sits high in the WBO rankings alongside Michael Conlan, Thomas Patrick Ward and Davey Oliver Joyce.

“We were very sorry to hear our friends at ALA Promotions were forced to close but we are determined to work with Filipino stars like Albert and help take them to the next level.”

Ahmed A. Seddiqi of D4G Promotions said: “We’re thrilled to announce the signing of Albert Pagara, and we’re confident that by working with MTK Global we can help him achieve his dream of becoming world champion.

“He’s an extremely exciting talent, and we’re looking forward to seeing him showcase his skills when he returns to the ring in the near future.”

Aged 15-19 and want to enter the world of boxing as a fighter, coach, referee, cutsperson, promoter, event coordinator, journalist and everything in between? Sign up for the #MTKAcademy now: www.academyse.co.uk/mtkacademy

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

Read more articles about:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Top boxing prospects in 2020

Top boxing prospects in 2020

Joseph Parker ready to renew hostilities with Dillian Whyte

Joseph Parker ready to renew hostilities with Dillian Whyte

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick Teixeira, decision expected this week

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick…

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October 17

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October…

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past boxing fights

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past…

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make next?

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make…

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury is near the end of his career

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury is near the end of…

TOP STORIES

Top boxing prospects in 2020

Top boxing prospects in 2020

Vergil Ortiz Jr - 16-0 (16 KOs) One of the hottest prospects in world boxing today. Vergil Ortiz Jr doesn’t just erase his opponents, he shows a skill and variety to his work that suggests he will be causing issues for top fighters for many years to…

Joseph Parker ready to renew hostilities with Dillian Whyte

Joseph Parker ready to renew hostilities with Dillian Whyte

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is looking forward to renewing hostilities with Dillian Whyte following the British boxer’s shock loss to Alexander Povetkin last month. Whyte 27-2 (18) had Povetkin 36-2-1 (25) on the canvas twice in …

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick…

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick Teixeira, decision expected this week

WBO number two ranked junior middleweight Tim Tszyu 16-0 (12) could face WBO 154-pound champion Patrick Teixeira 31-1 (22) in Australia before the end of the year. The 25-year-old hotshot is coming off an eighth-round drubbing of Jeff Horn 20-3-1 …

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October…

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October 17

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) will finally clash with IBF counterpart Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 15-0 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 17. Negotiations for the fight have dragge…

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past…

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past boxing fights

The majority of boxing fans worldwide became engaged with the sport due to its colourful characters, powerful knockouts or the blood, sweat and tears of an underdog story. Competitive, 50-50 matchups are the lifeblood of boxing's existence. The promi…

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

The merry go round in boxing continues, as all of the champions and top fighters continue to prepare for scheduled fights or look for a next opponent. For WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, he appears to be inching closer to a live date w…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US