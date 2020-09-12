Eric Puente in action tonight against Luis Norambuena

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Tomorrow night at the MGM Conference Center in Las Vegas, Split-T Management’s undefeated lightweight Eric Puente will take on his most experienced foe to date when takes on Luis Norambuena in a four-round bout.

Puente (3-0) will be making his 2nd start of 2020, as he is coming off a decision win over Diego Elizondo on July 7th at the MGM Grand.

Puente, 21, of Vista, California was a 2016 National Youth Open Champion, and was a member of Team USA. Puente was a favorite to be a member of the 2020 United States Olympic Team.

Despite having a record that reads 4-5-1, Norambuena of Chile has wins over three undefeated fighters, and Puente will be 9th undefeated foe in the 11 fight career for the 28 year-old.

At Friday’s weigh-in, Puente was 137.7 lbs. Norambuena was 135.6

The bout can be seen live on ESPN+ beginning at 7:30 P.M ET / 4:30 P.M. PT.

Puente is promoted by Top Rank.