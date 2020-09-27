Is Manny Pacquiao vs Conor McGregor really happening? Early odds favor Manny

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

It was quite surprising for me today to wake up to some sports betting odds that included a fight between living legend Manny Pacquiao and UFC megastar Conor McGregor.

According to BetOnline odds, the potential matchup is listed as following:

Conor McGregor +700 (7/1)

Manny Pacquiao -1200 (1/12)

But I have to ask myself, how did we get to this point? One of the most accomplished boxers of all time, a man who won titles in eight weight divisions, possibly facing a novice boxer with a 0-1 record? This is boxing in 2020 I suppose.

The news of Manny Pacquiao versus Conor McGregor came after the Irishman took to social media to let his followers know that he was getting ready to return

“Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook. I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era, afraid of a fight.”

McGregor obviously took a swipe with his last remark. As we all remember, Connor suffered his only boxing defeat at the hands of legendary Floyd Mayweather three years ago. In the fight McGregor fought with some vigor and spirit early, and even won a few rounds, but he was stopped on the 10th round.

Against Pacquiao he is also a clear underdog, but surely he will be confident.

Other reports claim that Pacquiao is taking on this fight so that he can donate proceeds to the COVID-19 pandemic cause, in an effort to help heal the world.

Who knows if this fight will really happen, and if it does, what will happen when these two meet?

Pacquiao looked excellent when he beat Keith Thurman last year in Las Vegas, but he is about to turn 42 years old, and that’s a very old age to be in combat sports.

McGregor meanwhile, will have to show more versatility than he did against Floyd, otherwise he could be in big trouble early and often. And another stoppage loss could be heading his way.

It goes without saying that many of the advantages in the rain belong to Pacquiao. He is the more experienced fighter, he is much faster, and he has fought at a higher level for many years.

What McGregor does have going for him is that he is the younger and fresher fighter he also has a size advantage in this one. He was able to start fast against Mayweather and perhaps he can have some similar success against Manny.

One thing that is for sure is that this is one of the biggest fights to make in all of combat sports and would likely sell at least 2 million pay per views.

McGregor released footage of himself shadow boxing in the ring on social media, and even though he’s not particularly impressive with his technique, he does appear to be in excellent shape. So who knows how this will play out.