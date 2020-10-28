The Importance of Floyd Mayweather in Gervonta Davis’ corner

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Floyd Mayweather has been very active this training camp, although it’s not a fight of his own. Mayweather has been seen helping Gervonta Davis prepare for his debut as a pay-per-view headliner, as he will be facing Leo Santa Cruz on Saturday night.

Davis will be facing four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz in Texas, on SHOWTIME pay per view. It remains to be seen whether or not Mayweather will actually be working in Davis’s corner the night of the fight, however.

Mayweather was ringside for Davis’ last fight, and could be seen yelling instructions to his fighter during his victory over former champion Yuriorkis Gamboa. Davis, a Baltimore native, dropped his Cuban foe three times and stopped him in the 12th and final round to win one of the WBA world lightweight titles that is floating around.

Now, for the Santa Cruz fight, the 25-year-old Davis has trained solely at Mayweather’s gym in Las Vegas for the Santa Cruz event.

Davis (23-0, 22 KOs) and Santa Cruz (37-1-1, 19 KOs) will fight for both Santa Cruz’s WBA super 130-pound championship and Davis’ WBA world 135-pound title at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Calvin Ford is Davis his longtime trainer and Mayweather wants to clear things up with him first, before making a decision if he will be in his fighters corner.

“I haven’t spoke to Calvin yet,”

Mayweather said recently during a virtual press conference. “But in the gym, me and Calvin works hand [in] hand. But those that don’t know who Calvin is, that’s Tank’s trainer. And me and Calvin, we speak, we work together in the gym. You know, sometimes I have to leave and fly away to take care of business. But when I’m back, I’m there to give him, you know, just pointers, talking to him about pay-per-view and how things work.”

Mayweather also added of the training.

“Because sometimes when a guy is in a boxing gym, and he’s had hard work throughout that day, sometimes a guy don’t wanna work,” Floyd said. “I mean, as far as he don’t wanna do certain interviews and certain things like that. But you have to, because that’s a part of the job. That’s a part of you being a champion. That’s a part of pay-per-view. You know, and when we invest in a fight like this, we want these guys to give us a hundred percent because we’re giving a hundred percent.”

For Davis, the man who will be getting into the ring this weekend, you can sense that he is focused on the job at hand.

“As far as, you know, getting ready for this fight,” Davis explained, “I feel as though I wanted to bring my camp to, you know, Las Vegas, you know, and train more than, you know, eight weeks or a six-week camp, you know, because I know that I’m, you know, fighting a top-notch fighter. We know Leo coming to fight. He’s bringing pressure, you know, he’s a high-volume fighter, puncher, you know, so I brung my camp here, you know, more so, you know, to stay focused on just boxing.”

Davis can see the importance of being around Mayweather.

“You know, being close with, you know, my Mayweather team, as far as having Floyd Mayweather in the gym more with me, you know, hands on, and things like that,” Davis said. “You know, so I’m definitely, you know, grateful for Floyd Mayweather to be in my camp and things like that, just to help me and tweak things, you know, and make me be able to fight better.”