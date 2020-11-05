FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

Tracey lives in England, UK. She travels to the big fight nights in Las Vegas and has been attending Floyd Mayweather fights for the best part of 20 years – that’s a lot of air miles. She watches boxing from the United States live and she follows the UK Scene.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn wants to put on a fight in Ireland for Katie Taylor in order to complete a career ambition for his boxer.

Eddie Hearn is hoping he can stage a fight in Ireland for the unified lightweight champion Katie Taylor.

Katie has fought both in America and the UK throughout her professional career. However, she is yet to fight in Ireland as a professional and the twin obstacles of Covid-19 and the memory of the 2016 Regency Hotel attack have created a seemingly insurmountable amount of hurdles for staging a major fight.

See Also

When talking to the Irish media group RTE, Eddie made it clear that he would like to put on a show with Katie Taylor. Eddie said “boxing in Ireland has had some great nights over the years. I remember being in Mill Street in Cork for Chris Eubank v Steve Collins 1” he said.

“The atmosphere was incredible. We’ve been blessed to have so many great nights in Belfast as well. We get asked the question a lot about coming to Ireland, and we know it has its problems.

“To be honest with you, when we started out and Katie was boxing on all the big shows in England and then we went to America, she has become a bit of a global star.”

Hearn explained that Taylor is keen to make a fight in her home country before she retires.

He said: “She does have aspirations to fight in Ireland for sure. It is something that we would love to do and something we should do. We shouldn’t close the door to that.

“I just feel right now there are offers to Katie to box all over the world but I know at some point in her career that will be very important to her.”

I think the people of Ireland would thoroughly embrace seeing their own fighting back home, what an atmosphere that would be. Let’s hope it happens in the future.