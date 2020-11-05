FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

TwitterFacebook

Eddie Hopeful to Stage Katie Taylor in Ireland 

5 November 2020
katie-taylor-belts
Write For Us
Tracey Langley

Tracey lives in England, UK. She travels to the big fight nights in Las Vegas and has been attending Floyd Mayweather fights for the best part of 20 years – that’s a lot of air miles. She watches boxing from the United States live and she follows the UK Scene.

Follow Tracey Langley on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn wants to put on a fight in Ireland for Katie Taylor in order to complete a career ambition for his boxer.

Eddie Hearn is hoping he can stage a fight in Ireland for the unified lightweight champion Katie Taylor.

Katie has fought both in America and the UK throughout her professional career. However, she is yet to fight in Ireland as a professional and the twin obstacles of Covid-19 and the memory of the 2016 Regency Hotel attack have created a seemingly insurmountable amount of hurdles for staging a major fight.

See Also

When talking to the Irish media group RTE, Eddie made it clear that he would like to put on a show with Katie Taylor. Eddie said “boxing in Ireland has had some great nights over the years. I remember being in Mill Street in Cork for Chris Eubank v Steve Collins 1” he said.

“The atmosphere was incredible. We’ve been blessed to have so many great nights in Belfast as well. We get asked the question a lot about coming to Ireland, and we know it has its problems.

“To be honest with you, when we started out and Katie was boxing on all the big shows in England and then we went to America, she has become a bit of a global star.”

Hearn explained that Taylor is keen to make a fight in her home country before she retires.

He said: “She does have aspirations to fight in Ireland for sure. It is something that we would love to do and something we should do. We shouldn’t close the door to that.

“I just feel right now there are offers to Katie to box all over the world but I know at some point in her career that will be very important to her.”

I think the people of Ireland would thoroughly embrace seeing their own fighting back home, what an atmosphere that would be. Let’s hope it happens in the future.

Read more articles about:

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Eddie Hopeful to Stage Katie Taylor in Ireland 

Eddie Hopeful to Stage Katie Taylor in Ireland 

Junior Fa expecting explosive fight against Joseph Parker

Junior Fa expecting explosive fight against Joseph Parker

Leo Santa Cruz considering retirement following knockout loss to Gervonta Davis

Leo Santa Cruz considering retirement following knockout loss to Gervonta…

Dereck Chisora speaks to Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury claims, offers to fight Dillian Whyte

Dereck Chisora speaks to Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury claims,…

Joseph Parker willing to take on Oleksandr Usyk with WBO belt on the line

Joseph Parker willing to take on Oleksandr Usyk with WBO…

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua, but George Groves disagrees

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua,…

George Kambosos Jr calls out Teofimo Lopez, wants to bring fight to Australia

George Kambosos Jr calls out Teofimo Lopez, wants to bring…

Lawrence Okolie to face Krzysztof Glowacki for world title on Joshua-Pulev undercard

Lawrence Okolie to face Krzysztof Glowacki for world title on…

How big was Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz?

How big was Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz?

TOP STORIES

Eddie Hopeful to Stage Katie Taylor in Ireland 

Eddie Hopeful to Stage Katie Taylor in Ireland 

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn wants to put on a fight in Ireland for Katie Taylor in order to complete a career ambition for his boxer. Eddie Hearn is hoping he can stage a fight in Ireland for the unified lightweight champion Katie Taylor. Ka…

Junior Fa expecting explosive fight against Joseph Parker

Junior Fa expecting explosive fight against Joseph Parker

Undefeated heavyweight prospect Junior Fa 19-0 (10) is expecting early firework when he faces former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on December 12. The 31-year-old from Papakura by way of O…

Leo Santa Cruz considering retirement following knockout loss to Gervonta…

Leo Santa Cruz considering retirement following knockout loss to Gervonta Davis

Leo ‘El Terremoto’ Santa Cruz 37-2-1 (19) has spoken out about his devastating knockout loss to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 24-0 (23) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night. The 32-year-old Mexican was gunning for his fifth world title…

Dereck Chisora speaks to Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury claims,…

Dereck Chisora speaks to Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury claims, offers to fight Dillian Whyte

Dillian Chisora has revealed he sent a message to former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder after the American made some wild accusations against conqueror Tyson Fury. Fury claimed the green belt with a seventh-round knockout of Wilder in Feb…

Joseph Parker willing to take on Oleksandr Usyk with WBO…

Joseph Parker willing to take on Oleksandr Usyk with WBO belt on the line

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) would welcome the opportunity to face Oleksandr Usyk 18-0 (13) if his old belt was on the line. Ukrainian southpaw Usyk, 33, defeated Dereck Chisora on points on Saturday night to retain his …

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua,…

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua, but George Groves disagrees

Oleksandr Usyk would struggle against WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, according to Sky Sports pundit Carl Froch. The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw scored a unanimous decision win over Dereck Chisora at Wembley Arena on Satur…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US