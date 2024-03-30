Tim Tszyu looks to follow in his father’s footsteps as he chases his destiny

Tim Tszyu looks to follow in his father’s footsteps as he chases...

When Kostya Tszyu famously knocked out Zab Judah in the second round to become the undisputed junior welterweight champion of the world in Las Vegas 23 years ago, he saw it as his destiny.

Now his eldest son, WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu 24-0 (17), will get the chance to take another step towards his destiny when he takes on Sebastian Fundora 20-1-1 (13) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The vacant WBC 154-pound title will also be on the line.

It wasn’t the fight the 29-year-old Tszyu was expecting. He was scheduled to face Keith Thurman in a 155-pound non-title bout before the former WBC and WBA welterweight champion was a late withdrawal due to a biceps injury suffered in training.

That’s when Fundora stepped in. The six-foot-six Californian southpaw was scheduled to box on the undercard.

Call it destiny, if you will.

“We’re finally here. It’s been a long road, but I’ve dreamt of this moment my whole life. Everything I’ve done has led to this point,” said Tszyu, who has visualised himself fighting in Vegas ever since he was a young boy.

“The show goes on and destiny awaits. Saturday night we get to fight for the belts. It’s all about collecting belts and collecting legacy. We’re going to show that the Tszyu name is the greatest boxing family of all time.”

Fundora is a tough egg to crack but his last fight proved he was not unbeatable. Last April he was leading on all three judges’ scorecards when Brian Mendoza clipped him on the chin to score an upset seventh-round knockout victory.

Finding his chin is the challenge. With a nine-inch height and reach advantage over Tszyu, the Australian will need to work his way inside and pressure the challenger to the body to open up shots upstairs.

Tszyu admits it will be no easy task, but is relishing the challenge in front of him.

“It’s quite hard to prepare for a fighter like Fundora,” Tszyu said. “But a true champion rises to the occasion. I came here as a throwback fighter and that’s what I want to be. I’m living the way I speak. I’m here to do exactly what I say.

“Of course he’s got height, but we all bleed the same blood. There’s no difference between us. I’m taking inspiration from Mike Tyson and everything he did into this fight.

“Every moment has led to this. In 2009 I came here to watch Manny Pacquiao fight Miguel Cotto and it was in my brain that this was where I wanted to be. Now I see Miguel Cotto sitting right here and it’s unbelievable.

“He’s coming in for the brawl. He’s good at what he does and it’s all about eliminating what he does and showing what he’s not good at.

“This is step one to where I want to be. There’s plenty of big super fights to be made in the near future.”