Jaron Ennis holds out hope of facing Terence Crawford after signing with new promoter

Jaron Ennis holds out hope of facing Terence Crawford after signing with...

IBF welterweight titleholder Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis 31-0 (28) says WBC, WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 40-0 (31) has little choice but to face him if he wants to stay relevant.

The undefeated 26-year-old from Philly, who was announced as a new promotional signing for Matchroom Boxing today, was elevated from interim to full champion when the IBF stripped Crawford of their title after the 36-year-old Omaha, Nebraska switch-hitter refused to enter into negotiations for a fight with him.

After unifying all four major world titles at 147-pounds with a nine-round drubbing of Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr 28-1 (22) in July last year, Crawford has been surveying the landscape at the higher weights as he searches for his next opponent.

One option was Tim Tszyu 24-1 (17) before the 29-year-old Australian lost his WBO junior middleweight title by split decision in a bloody battle to towering southpaw Sebastian Fundora 21-1-1 (13).

The other name in the frame is undisputed super middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 60-2-2 (39), who faces fellow Mexican Jaime Munguia 43-0 (34) in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 4.

Superstar Alvarez, who will not box again until September, has carte blanche when it comes to choosing his opponents.

Which brings us back to Ennis, who is The Ring’s number two ranked contender at welterweight behind only Texan southpaw Spence, 34.

“I’m not sure if Terence Crawford wants the fight or not,” Ennis told Matchroom Boxing.

“You know, he went out probably a few times saying that he’s not looking in my direction, he’s not looking my way, I’m not a big enough name, I’m not this, I’m not that.

“But there’s nobody else for left for him to fight. You either fight me or you fight nobody, so I don’t know.”

On the latest episode of ProBox TV’s ‘Deep Waters’, retired former world champion Chris Algieri and trainer Teddy Atlas analysed the situation further.

“[Crawford] and his team have said Boots is not on their radar,” Algieri said. “It wasn’t the type of fight they’re looking for. They’re looking for big money.

“Let’s be honest: we’re at the stage of Terence Crawford’s career where he’s done it all. This is the twilight of his career. He’s looking to maximise his earnings and maximise his legendary status…

“At this point, Terence Crawford is making money moves and I’m not sure the Jaron Ennis fight is the kind of money that’s going to entice him to stay at 147.”

Atlas is a big fan of Crawford’s and says his skillset would see he walk through the 154-pound weight class with ease.

“He wins with everybody in that weight class now,” Atlas said. “He carries his power… What’s so special is what’s inside Crawford. He doesn’t believe you can beat him. He’s a special guy.

“And his timing is at a different dimension. He sees things other people don’t see. He’s so calm. Just a twitch of your muscle… you’re just starting to see that and that’s why he’s always ahead of you.”

But Atlas did issue a word of warning to the undefeated phenom.

“The thing I’d be worried about is the one enemy who’s undefeated against anybody, no matter what,” he said. “And that’s Father Time.”