Tank Davis faces his toughest test to date in Frank Martin, according to top trainer

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 29-0 (27) might’ve won his first world title seven years ago, but he is yet to face anyone as talented as Frank ‘The Ghost’ Martin 18-0 (12).

That’s the view of leading trainer Robert Garcia, who previewed Saturday night’s all-southpaw clash at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for FightHype.

But rather than being a compliment, Garcia thinks it shows that Baltimore’s Davis has ducked bigger challenges in his 11-year pro career, including against Vasiliy Lomachenko and Shakur Stevenson.

“I think Martin is going to put up a great fight. He’s a great fighter. Probably to date, and I’m thinking about the other opponents Tank has had, this is probably the toughest,” said Garcia, before adding that the 29-year-old’s career has been carefully stage managed to date.

“He has picked the right opponents. The lightweight division is stacked. There’s Shakur, Loma, just to mention those two that are right in my head right now. He’s never gone after those guys.

“They’ve done a great job with him. This is probably going to be the most talented. The most difficult one that he’s faced. I think the experience that Tank has of being on the big stage, headlining so many big fights and the crowd is all going to be in his favour.”

Martin, 29, has looked impressive in his career to date. But the Davis fight will be his first world title fight and it remains to be seen how he will perform under the bright lights on the big stage.

“I think that’s going to make a big difference. Frank Martin’s first time ever in a big fight like that,” said Garcia.

“That might play a big role. He has an experienced trainer that has been there before That should help. I think it’s going to be a very competitive fight.

“Gervonta does really good numbers, but I think he still needs to get those big names in front of him. I haven’t heard him try to make a fight with Loma, Shakur or any of them or any of the top guys, even at 140.

“He has fought at 140 before. When he fought at 140, he matched himself against the right opponent [in Mario Barrios]. One-forty is stacked with talent too.

“He’s a businessman and he’s doing what’s right for him. He doesn’t care. He’s still making a lot of money and selling a lot of PPV numbers and doing really good at the gate. So for him and his team behind him, I would do the same.”

Davis has previously held the IBF and WBA super featherweight titles, as well as the WBA ‘regular’ junior welterweight title. He is ranked number two at lightweight by The Ring, behind only Lomachenko. Stevenson is ranked number four.

Davis versus Martin will be broadcast by PBC on Prime Video PPV.