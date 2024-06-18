Sebastian Fundora wants Terence Crawford next after facing Errol Spence Jr in October

Sebastian Fundora wants Terence Crawford next after facing Errol Spence Jr in...

WBC and WBO junior middleweight champion Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora 21-1-1 (13) is expecting the first defence of his world titles to take place against former WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr 28-1 (22) in Texas in October.

While no specific date or venue has yet been confirmed, the six-foot-six Coachella southpaw revealed he expects to be back in the ring in four months time.

The bout will be the first time he has boxed since his title winning effort against Australia’s Tim Tszyu 24-1 (17) in Las Vegas in March.

Stepping in as a late replacement for the injured Keith Thurman 30-1 (22), an errant elbow from Fundora late in the second round opened up a nasty cut on the 29-year-old Tszyu’s scalp that gushed blood for much of the remaining 10 rounds.

When the final gong sounded, Fundora was announced the new champion by scores of 116-112, 115-113 and 112-116.

Texan southpaw Spence, 34, has remained inactive ever since his ninth-round knockout loss to Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 40-0 (31) in their battle for the undisputed 147-pound championship in Las Vegas last July.

A fight against Fundora would mark his 154-pound debut.

“I hope so. Nothing is set yet, but later in October. They tell me that date, so it’ll be great in Texas,” the six-foot-six Fundora said to Little Giant Boxing about a potential bout against Spence.

“I’m very excited. I wanted that fight two years ago when him and Crawford were in the mix of finalizing a fight. Now I got it and it’s my turn. It feels good.

“You guys saw me build up with my sister [Gabriela]. Now, we’re both champions. So, it’s been a good ride.”

Softly spoken outside the ring, Fundora turns into a punching machine once inside the square circle.

“It’s just a job. You know you clock into your work. Some people change their voices. I change my attitude, I guess, and put it in the ring,” said Fundora.

Spence recently hinted that he might retire after his next bout following a turbulent few years marred by injuries, including those caused by a death-defying car crash in October 2019 just weeks after his split decision win over Shawn Porter 31-4-1 (17).

“Who knows what’s going through his mind? Hopefully, he’s healthy and ready for when we step in the ring,” said Fundora, who also welcomed the addition of former two-weight undisputed champion Crawford to the weight class.

The 36-year-old Omaha, Nebraska southpaw will challenge 29-year-old WBA junior middleweight champion 10-0-1 (7) of Uzbekistan at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on August 3.

“We’ll see what happens. The belts are spread out now. It’s kind of like an Avengers movie,” Fundora continued.

“We have two of the best names, Spence and Crawford, in the weight class. It feels good. Hard work. We weren’t really getting too much of those big fights, but now we are. So, the belts mean that, and I’m happy to have them.

“The dream fights are happening now with Errol Spence and with Crawford hopefully next.”