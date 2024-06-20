Vasiliy Lomachenko is too old, too fragile for Tank Davis, according to...

Lightweight contender Keyshawn ‘The Businessman’ Davis 10-0 (7) believe WBA 135-pound titleholder Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 30-0 (28) would be too young and too fresh for IBF counterpart Vasiliy Lomachenko 18-3 (12) is the pair were to meet in the ring this year.

Baltimore’s Davis, 29, was in action last weekend in Las Vegas when he score a brutal eighth-round knockout of Frank ‘The Ghost’ Martin 18-1 (12).

Ukrainian veteran Lomachenko, 36, travelled to Australia in May where he dominated local boxer George Kambosos Jr 21-3 (10) before dropping and stopping him in the 11th round.

A fight between the pair of southpaws has long been discussed, but no it finally looks like it might come to fruition.

Timing is everything in boxing and Norfolk’s Keyshawn Davis, 25, can only see the fight going one way.

“I definitely got Tank. I feel Lomachenko is smaller, he’s fragile, he’s older and he’s on his way out,” Davis said to Sean Zittel on YouTube.

“He has all the skills and ability to beat Tank maybe three years ago, but three years is a lot of years in boxing years.

“I don’t think he’ll be able to beat Tank, but it’ll be a hell of a fight for sure, but I see Tank most likely stopping him.”

Another potential option for Davis is WBC champion and bitter rival Shakur ‘Fearless’ Stevenson 21-0 (10). The 26-year-old Newark southpaw is scheduled to defend his belt against Germany’s Artem Harutyunyan 12-1 (7) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on July 6.

Stevenson would present an entirely different challenge for Davis than Lomachenko would.

“Putting things in perspective of Tank versus Frank, both of them being southpaws, and Tank losing those first five or six rounds against a lesser southpaw,” Keyshawn Davis explained.

“If you’re going into a fight with Shakur Stevenson, you cannot do that. You’re not just going to walk him down and knock him out.

“I feel if Tank comes out and fights slow against Shakur, it’s going to be a fairly easy night for Shakur.

“But if Tank comes out and steps on the gas and just fights him, then it’s going to be a harder fight for the both of them.”

In that fight, Keyshawn Davis is tipping Stevenson to prevail.

“Of course, I’m going to go for Shakur,” he said. “I think he’s going to win either way, whether he comes out strong or comes out lesser.

“But I just feel that if [Tank] comes out like he did against Frank or against any of his other opponents, just taking hits and starting off slow, I just feel like you can’t do that with Shakur.

“That shit is not going to work.”

Keyshawn Davis will return to the ring against Mexico’s Miguel Madueno 31-2 (28) on the undercard of the Stevenson vs Harutyunyan bout next month.