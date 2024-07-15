Alex Winwood lands first world title shot in his own backyard against Knockout CP Freshmart

Minimumweight contender Alex Winwood 4-0 (2) will get the rare opportunity to fight for a world title in his own backyard when he challenges Knockout CP Freshmart 24-0 (9) at HBF Stadium in Perth, Australia on September 7.

The 27-year-old Winwood from Mandurah in Western Australia has been on the fast-track to success since turning pro two years ago.

His aim has always been to surpass Jeff Fenech’s record of winning a world title in just seven fights.

“It’s the dream come true, obviously,” Winwood said to The Ring. “I’ve put it out there and been quite outspoken about winning a world title very fast and to finally have the opportunity is exactly what we’ve been after. I’m just happy to be in this position.”

Thailand’s Freshmart, 33, has had a lengthy tenure as champion. He was elevated from interim champion to full champion by the WBA eight years ago and has reigned supreme ever since.

“He’s got a world of experience on me,” said 2020 Olympian Winwood, who will have his fight televised live and free on local streaming service 7plus as part of the Premier Boxing Series.

“He’s a very tough Thai, as they all are. He’s got a strong guard, he’s happy to sit in the pocket and kind of wear them and walk his opponents down. He’s obviously strong, but I think age might be getting to him a bit. He’s also been on the sidelines for two years, so I think that everything might just swing in my favor a bit more. Speed might outdo power.

“He might try to compensate with his experience in the game, but I’ve been around the game a fair while myself. Obviously he became a world champion when I started boxing, but I’ve mixed it with some really good fighters and come through with flying colours in the last two years as a pro. I’m very confident in this fight.”

Winwood, who describes himself as “a cross between Roy Jones Jr and Mike Tyson in a five-foot-two frame”, knows how rare it is for a world title challenger to land a championship shot at home.

“I always thought that once we got a crack at the world title, we would be going abroad,” said Winwood.

“But we’ve got a great team behind us. There’s multiple people involved to make this happen and for them to be able to draw the fight over here is part of the story.

“I just need to get in there and finish the job for this fairytale to come true.”

Winwood has shown a little bit of everything in his career to date. His last three opponents – Tibo Monabesa, Reyneris Gutierrez and Cris Ganoza – held a combined record of 50-6-2 with 20 knockouts when he faced them.