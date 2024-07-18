Golden Boy’s best prospects get the opportunity to entertain fight fans on Golden Boy Fight Night

Golden Boy’s best prospects will get the opportunity to entertain fight fans on the upcoming July 19 installment of Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN: Rocha vs. Dominguez. The main event features Southern California’s fan-favorite boxer Alexis “Lex” Rocha (24-2, 16 KOs) who will face off against the undefeated Santiago Dominguez (27-0, 20 KOs) of Ciudad Obregon, Mexico in a 10-round welterweight match. The event, which will surely end in a knockout, will take place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and worldwide on DAZN beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT. Doors to the Special Events Center will open at 5:00 p.m. PT.

In the co-main event, Gregory “Goyo” Morales (16-1, 9 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas, will return to the ring after securing a dominant unanimous decision win on the undercard of Munguia vs. Ryder. He will participate in a 10-round featherweight match against Cincinnati, Ohio’s Jayvon “El Elegido” Garnett (10-1, 5 KOs). Chief support on the card, the Coachella Valley-hero, the undefeated Grant Flores (5-0, 4 KOs) is making a quick return to the ring after a stellar knockout over Josias Gonzalez less than three weeks ago on the June 27 edition of Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN. He will participate in a six-round super welterweight fight against Juan Meza (4-5, 3 KOs) of Los Angeles.

Also on the DAZN card, Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chavez (11-0, 8 KOs) will look to continue his winning streak in a six-round featherweight fight against Riku Kitani (8-2, 3 KOs). Chavez was last seen dismantling his opponent in the sixth-round as the main event of the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation “Big Fighters, Big Cause” Charity Boxing Night on Wednesday, May 22 at The Beverly Hilton.

Opening the broadcast, another hometown favorite representing Indio, the undefeated Bryan Lua (9-0, 4 KOs) will return in a six-round lightweight fight against a soon to be announced opponent. He was last seen securing a first-round knockout victory on the Ramirez vs. Barthelemy fight night. Part of the preliminary fights, Fabian Guzman (4-0, 4 KOs) of Orange, Calif. will return in a four-round middleweight fight against Corey Cook (2-1-1, 1 KO) of Las Vegas. Opening fight night activities, Juan Estrada Jr. (2-0, 1 KO) representing Phoenix, Arizona will challenge Dyllon Cervantes (3-2-1, 2 KOs) of Salt Lake City, Utah in a four-round lightweight match.

Tickets for Rocha vs. Dominguez are on sale and are priced at $75, $65, $55, and $45 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at FantasySpringsResort.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.