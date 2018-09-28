HBO succumbs to changing media landscape, abandons boxing

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The long-rumoured withdrawal of HBO from boxing has been confirmed by the American television network this week.

HBO entered the boxing market 45 years ago with the broadcast of George Foreman’s second round knockout of Joe Frazier in Kingston, Jamaica to win the world’s heavyweight championship in January 1973. The network – who have long referred to themselves at the “heart and soul of boxing” – cited increased competition from both network television and streaming services as key drivers to their decision to vacate the sport.

“Boxing has been part of our heritage for decades,” said HBO in a statement. “During that time, the sport has undergone a transformation. It is now widely available on a host of networks and streaming services. There is more boxing than ever being televised and distributed. In some cases, this programming is very good. But from an entertainment point of view, it’s not unique.

“Going forward in 2019, we will be pivoting away from programming live boxing on HBO. As always, we will remain open to looking at events that fit our programming mix. This could include boxing, just not for the foreseeable future.

“We’re deeply indebted to the many courageous fighters whose careers we were privileged to cover.”

Former long-time HBO boxing analyst Larry Merchant offered his usual succinct assessment to Michael Woods of NY Fights.

“Once upon a time we were a promising kid. Then a challenger. Then a champion. A great champion. A long-time champion. And then a has-been who finally retired.

“So long, champ.”

The news of the network’s withdrawal comes as no surprise to many but has been met with disappointment from boxing fans and pundits alike who grew up watching the sport on HBO.

“Words don’t fully capture how sad I am that HBO is discontinuing its boxing programming in 2019,” said leading boxing reporter Ryan Songalia on social media.

“HBO had great influence over my becoming a boxing reporter, starting from when I was a young kid watching Prince Naseem Hamed dance to the ring against Kevin Kelley, or watching David Tua flatten guys on Boxing After Dark, or sitting in my bedroom in senior year of high school watching Manny Pacquiao beat up Marco Antonio Barrera, which I bragged about a couple days later in school.

“There were many lineups to their broadcast team, but to me the best was Larry Merchant, Jim Lampley, and then interchangeable between George Foreman and Emanuel Steward (RIP). I borrowed liberally from Merchant and Lampley when I first began writing because, in some ways, I always wished I could see their words come from my pen. They embodied the class and cynicism which coexist within the boxing culture, and I memorized their calls from so many fights as if they were lyrics to my favorite song.

“Back in the 90s, 2000s, you weren’t a big deal until you were on HBO. Times do change, and I’m not shocked to hear that they’re getting out of a business which has unfortunately passed them by.

“Boxing will live forever, but it does seem this chapter in the sport’s broadcasting history has come to a close. My only wish is to see Lampley, Merchant and Foreman come together to call one more fight.”

The last remaining fight on HBO’s schedule is the vacant IBF middleweight title clash between Daniel Jacobs 34-2 (29) and Sergiy Derevyanchenko 12-0 (10) set for October 27 at Madison Square Garden in New York.