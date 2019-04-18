Amir Khan can’t afford to make any mistakes against Terence Crawford

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Amir Khan 33-4 (20) has admitted he can’t afford to make any mistakes when he challenges WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford 34-0 (25) at Madison Square Garden in New York this Saturday night.

The 32-year-old Briton will enter the fight a sizeable underdog against the undefeated American, who previously unified the junior welterweight division and claimed a world title strap at lightweight.

Khan has fought just twice in almost three years since his knockout loss to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez at middleweight in May 2016.

“It’s just amazing for me to be in this position again,” Khan said to the BBC. “To know I’m fighting the best out there again.

“I know that I can’t make any mistakes out there because then I’ll be in trouble.”

Promoter Bob Arum has compared Crawford to boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard, who won world titles across five different weight classes.

“Anybody who knows anything in boxing knows that someone like Terence Crawford comes along very seldom,” said Arum.

“The closest I know that I promoted was the great Sugar Ray Leonard. Terence reminds me of Sugar Ray Leonard.

“I’m not going to get into who would have won between those two, but Terence is really something special.

“I’m so delighted that we’ve been able to arrange this fight with Terence against Amir Khan, who I have always been an admirer of.”

The 31-year-old Crawford praised Khan and pointed to his undefeated record in the 147-pound weight division.

“Amir Khan is a great fighter. You can’t take that away from him. He’s undefeated in the welterweight division, so I need to take another step up,” the Omaha, Nebraska southpaw said.