Dillian Whyte hints that Anthony Joshua is “legally cheating” ?

The sport of boxing was thrown into a frenzy recently when it was revealed that unbeaten heavyweight contender Jarrell Miller had failed three separate PED tests ahead of what was to be a huge opportunity vs. IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Miller tested positive for GW1516, EPO, and HGH, and was suspended by the New York Athletic Commission (Joshua vs. Miller was schedule for Madison Square Garden).

Joshua has since reeled in a quality replacement in Andy Ruiz Jr. while Miller is going back to the drawing board. There’s no question that performance-enhancing drugs are a serious problem in our sport, and there is one man who believes that Joshua, just like Miller, may be up to something.

Brash British contender Dillian Whyte is never one to pull any punches, and has taken aim at Joshua for possibly “legally cheating” as he puts it.

According to a recent article from The Mirror, Whyte strongly believes several players in boxing are using Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) to allow them to use banned substances legally, including Joshua.

“Look at it like this, there’s loads of fighters who are legally cheating,” Whyte said.

“There are many fighters on TUEs, Therapeutic Use Exeptions, who are legally juicing, the doctors just give it to them saying they’ve got asthma, they’ve got ADHD or whatever, and they’re legally juicing.”

Whyte perhaps has reason to fire at Joshua, as the champion is the only man to hand him a defeat a few years back, but that doesn’t stop his accusations.

“That’s the bigger question in sport that needs looking into and needs shining a lot on, it’s TUEs, because you’d be shocked to see how many fighters are on stuff,” said Whyte.

Whyte also hinted that perhaps that is why Miller was trying to cheat the system, because of what was to be in front of him on June 1st.

“I think he’s thinking ‘I’m fighting a juice man so I’m getting on the juice too’,” Whyte said. “He kept on going on about Joshua’s therapeutic use exceptions so he knows Joshua’s on the TUEs. He’s thinking ‘boy, I’m gonna make my own TUEs up!’ He knows Joshua’s on TUEs so he probably just got scared.”

Whyte basically believes Miller was trying to even the playing field.

“It’s a big fight and he doesn’t want to get hurt, he probably just got scared and thought ’s*** I’m going to get killed, I’d better do something drastic!’,” Whyte said.

Bold stuff from one of boxing’s most outspoken guys. As for Whyte’s next assignment, he is in tough vs. Unbeaten Colombian Oscar Rivas, who he will be facing on July 20th.