Dillian Whyte ready to face Tyson Fury, labels Deontay Wilder a protected species

The WBC has ordered Dillian Whyte 25-1 (18) to fight Tyson Fury 27-0-1 (19) in a world title eliminator to determine the next mandatory challenger to WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 40-0-1 (39).

The Brixton bomber insists he is ready, willing and able to face Fury, but says he is sceptical as to whether the self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ would be willing to take on the challenge.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has claimed that Whyte’s team have not accepted the ruling and are instead seeking to have Whyte’s July 20 bout against Oscar Rivas declared a final eliminator.

“I’m the ‘can man,’ whoever want it can get it,” Whyte exclusively told Drive on talkSPORT.

“I’ve been trying to fight Tyson Fury for a number of years now. We’ve made multiple attempts and it never happened.

“If Fury wants to fight, he knows where I am. But I can’t see the fight happening.

“If Tyson fury can walk away from a rematch with Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight world title, why would he fight me for the ‘interim’ title? It doesn’t make sense.”

The 31-year-old believes he has been unfairly treated by the WBC, citing a situation earlier this year when the mooted rematch between Wilder and Fury fell through.

Whyte was scheduled to face Dominic Breazeale in a fight billed as a final eliminator the WBC ‘interim’ title before the American withdrew to face Wilder on May 18.

“There’s a lot of things going on with the WBC at the minute,” Whyte continued. “Everyone knows I’m very angry at them and the way I’ve been treated.

“Everyone knows Deontay Wilder should’ve been fighting me and not Dominic Breazeale. But for some reason the WBC insist on protecting him…

“It’s a funny subject, I can’t really say too much, a lot of these boxing authorities are very touchy.

“The public can see what I’ve done, how many WBC title fights I’ve had, how many times I’ve defended my number one position. It’s crazy, I don’t understand it.

“Now, with the WBC, I think it’s just delaying tactics by them… It’s frustrating, it’s stressful, it’s a bit disheartening to be honest.

“Tyson Fury could’ve fought Oscar Rivas, he said no, Anthony Joshua could’ve fought Oscar Rivas, he said no, look who they’re fighting.

“It just goes to show there’s only one man who’s willing to fight anyone… I’m not losing faith in boxing because I know this sport is just full of nastiness man.

“It’s part of the game, you’ve gotta take the ups and the downs. My time will come.

“I just keep working, they can’t hide forever.”