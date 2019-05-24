George Foreman gives Eddie Hearn a “hard-on” with Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder comments

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed he got a “f**king hard-on” when he heard George Foreman’s comments about a potential Anthony Joshua versus Deontay Wilder clash.

Britain’s IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua 22-0 (21) has long been linked with his WBC counterpart Wilder 41-0-1 (40) of America in what would be a blockbuster unification bout between two undefeated, big-punching heavyweights.

Last weekend Wilder delivered brutal first-round knockout of fellow American Dominic Breazeale in the ninth defence of his title in Brooklyn.

Joshua is scheduled to defend his belts against Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1.

Foreman, who wreaked havoc on the heavyweight division in the 1970s and 1990s during two legendary title reigns, has delivered his seal of approval to a proposed Joshua-Wilder matchup.

“George Foreman actually said this is the biggest heavyweight fight of all time,” Hearn told iFL TV.

“In terms of the revenue it will produce, I think he is right.

“But when you start hearing people like that say things like that, that gives me a f**king hard-on.

“We could be involved in that and AJ wants this fight so bad.”

Hearn said he wasn’t afraid to risk Joshua’s championship titles against Wilder, although he conceded it was a fight his charge could lose.

“I want to gamble, that’s what I want to do. And I want them to want to gamble. We all know it’s a gamble for everybody,” Hearn continued.

“One minute, AJ is the big favourite. Next minute, Wilder knocks someone out and he is the big favourite.

“The whole point is are you ready? Do you want to do it?

“That is a fight which has become not just the biggest fight in boxing, but one of the biggest fights of all time.

“I know there is a chance AJ could lose but I want to gamble. We all want to gamble. I’m tired and done with the he-said, she-said.”