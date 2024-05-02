Jaime Munguia promises to fight fire with fire as Canelo Alvarez forecasts first knockout victory since 2021

Respect will go out the window when Jaime Munguia 43-0 (34) challenges undisputed super middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 60-2-2 (39) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old Mexican has long looked up to his countryman, who has won versions of the world title in four different weight classes over the past 12 years.

But Munguia says it’s now time for the 33-year-old Alvarez to pass the torch.

“Outside the ring, he has all my respect,” Munguia said. “Inside the ring, the respect goes out the window – which is what’s going to happen on Saturday night. When we step in there, it’s a war.”

Alvarez has promised to knock out Munguia – something he hasn’t been able to do with his last four opponents – which the challenger thinks will work against him.

“I like the fact that he thinks that way,” Munguia said. “I like the fact that he wants to knock me out, but I come with the same mentality. I think the same as him, but the other way around, and I’m gonna knock him out. It’s going to be a great fight, and you never know what can happen.

“I’m so happy, so excited. It’s almost fight day. I want to thank my team for being behind me the whole way. You can expect an all-out Mexican war. So tune in. You’re not going to be disappointed, and I’m looking for what’s going to be a great fight on Saturday night.

“Canelo has a great deal of experience. He has gone up against great fighters. I may not have that resume where I’ve gone up against so many great fighters, but what I do have is youth on my side and what I want to do is be able to showcase my abilities and what I’m able to do inside the ring to be able to come out with the win in the end.

“I feel happy, very proud of myself and the team that has brought me along to this point, because everything we have done has brought us here, and that fills me with pride.

“I’ve come here to win. It’s going to be a tough fight, but in the end it’s going to be my hand raised.”

Munguia will be having his second fight under new trainer Freddie Roach, who took over the coaching reigns from Erik Morales for his last fight, a ninth-round knockout victory over John Ryder in January.

“I feel great training with Freddie,” Munguia said. “He’s not only a great trainer, he’s a great person as well.

“We’ve worked on so much in our training camp, which has been amazing. You’re going to see on Saturday night everything that we’ve learned throughout this preparation, and the fans are going to be pleased.”

Roach says he has clicked with Munguia and that their camp for this fight has been impeccable.

“My fighter Jaime’s doing really well, and we had a great training camp for this fight,” Roach said. “He’s really on top of the game right now, and we’re ready for this fight. Canelo’s a very tough opponent and we know that and we’re ready for whatever he brings to the table. He’s going to be the best.

“The difference is his work ethic. Training every day, sparring partners – we had six sparring partners for this camp and we went through all of them. He just did really well and he’s ready for this fight. He’s a winner and he’s gonna show it.”