Kerman Lejarraga bounced back from his first defeat with a fourth-round stoppage

Known as “The Revolver”, Kerman Lejarraga (28-1, 23 KOs) bounced back from his first defeat with a fourth-round stoppage of Mexican Luis Solis (25-10-4, 21 KOs) on Saturday night, June 8, in front of a massive hometown crowd at the Bilbao Arena, in Bilbao, Spain. The victory earned the 27-year-old Lejarraga the vacant WBC Latino Super Welterweight Title.

Co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and MGZ Promotions, Lejarraga will likely move back down to welterweight in his next fight and is eager to set up a highly anticipated rematch against David Avanesyan, who defeated him on March 30, for the European Welterweight Title. Avanesyan was in the ring following Lejarraga’s victory to congratulate him on Saturday night.

“I’m happy about getting back on track after my first loss,” said Lejarraga. “This is what boxing is all about. We have to get up and keep fighting.”

“I’m proud of Kerman. He rebounded well with a knockout victory and showed that he is ready to resume his climb up the world rankings,” said promoter Lou DiBella. “He has what it takes to compete at the highest level of the sport and I’d love to bring ‘The Revolver’ to the United States to match him up against the top welterweights.”

“Kerman was smart and cautious, learning from past mistakes,” said Txutxi Del Valle, of MGZ Promotions. “He looked ambitious like when he beat Bradley Skeete last year. This version of Kerman would have knocked out Avanesyan.”