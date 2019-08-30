Boxing Industry Veteran Macke Roberts Rejoins The UBO As Women’s Boxing Commissioner

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

It’s with great pleasure that the Universal Boxing Organization™ (UBO) can announce that Macke Roberts has agreed to rejoin the UBO as it’s new Women’s Boxing Commissioner.

An international boxing industry veteran of more than twenty years, Roberts is a former UBO USA Commissioner, but in his new role as head of UBO women’s boxing he will be working with his number one passion, the advancement of women’s boxing around the world.

An innovator and a trailblazer, Roberts replaces former world champion Michele Aboro who is busy with other commitments. The UBO would like to thank Aboro for her cooperation and wish her good luck in the future.

Macke Roberts: “Its an honor and a pleasure to be selected as the new UBO Women’s Boxing Commissioner. I am very passionate about women’s boxing. I believe in equality and I want to provide hard working women boxers more opportunities to showcase their boxing talents.”

“The UBO is a world class organization that has been around since 2004 and it’s dedicated to improving the sport of women’s boxing. With the support of the UBO I will make my exciting dreams for women’s boxing come true.”

To contact Macke Roberts about potential UBO women’s championship fights please e-mail ubo1usa@gmail.com

