Kid Galahad promises to take it out of the judges’ hands in Josh Warrington rematch

Former world title challenger Kid Galahad has promised to exact his revenge on nemesis Josh Warrington and warned that he won’t “leave it to the judges” in a world title rematch.

Sheffield’s Galahad 26-1 (15) dropped a close split decision to IBF featherweight champion Warrington 30-0 (7) in June last year.

In order to secure his second shot at Warrington, Galahad must defeat Claudio Marrero 24-3 (17) on the undercard of Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca on February 8 to become the IBF mandatory contender.

Galahad said he isn’t worried if Warrington pursues a fight with newly minted WBO 126-pound champion Shakur Stevenson 13-0 (7) first as this would only make victory over the winner that much sweeter.

“Hopefully [Warrington vs Stevenson] does come off because I’d then fight for both titles, if they don’t vacate,” the 29-year-old Galahad said to Sky Sports.

“I’d like Warrington to win. At the end of the day, he’s a fellow Brit. The end goal is to fight for a world title. Hopefully against Warrington.”

Galahad remains convinced he won the fight against Warrington and says the ‘Leeds Warrior’ knows it too.

“He knows he lost that fight. Has it taken the edge off him? I don’t know. But in the back of his mind, he knows that he lost,” he said.

“You can’t leave it to the judges.

“He’s on his path and I’m on my path – I can’t underestimate Morrero.”

The 30-year-old Marrero, a southpaw from the Dominican Republic known as ‘The Matrix’, is ranked number eight by the IBF while Galahad sits one place higher at number seven. The number one and two rankings are currently vacant.

“Marrero is a dangerous opponent. Very well seasoned. It is going to be a tough fight for me,” Galahad said.

“I’ve always believed that I’m at [world championship] level but people now believe in me more. People around me knew that I belong at this level.

“It will be an exciting fight because he’s coming to win. But whatever I’ve got to do to secure that world title shot, I will do.”

In a final message to Warrington, Galahad said: “I’m coming. But this is a very tough fight for me, and I need to be fully focused to do a job on this kid.”

