Bowyn Morgan receives World ranking ahead of major international fight

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Announced as of yesterday, the International Boxing Federation has award Bowyn Morgan a world ranking ahead of his international boxing fight in Christchurch.

Bowyn Morgan is now ranked 15th in the IBF. This is the first time that Bowyn Morgan has received a world ranking in any major boxing sanctioning body. This is the first time that any New Zealand boxer has been ranked in the Welterweight division in the IBF.

This is a long time coming for Bowyn as he has had a long but successful career. He is ranked in the top 100 on Boxrec, his record in 21 Wins 1 lose no draws, He holds three New Zealand titles in two different divisions, He holds two different IBO Regionals titles and a minor World title. There were two things missing from his career, a major regional title and a top 15 ranking in a major boxing body.

See Also

The IBF World Welterweight champion is Errol Spence Jr. Even though it is unlikely, but if Errol Spence Jr, wanted to do a volunteer defend his title, he can choose Bowyn as an option. This has happened before when Joseph Parker planned to defend his world title in New Zealand back in 2017 against Hughie Fury, but due to Hughie back injury, Joseph had to pick someone else as his Volunteer defence, Which he had chosen Razvan Cojanu who was ranked 14th in the WBO at the time. Of course, this is highly unlikely for Errol Spence Jr as he has mandatory challenges for both his IBF and WBC Welterweight world titles.

Bowyn is scheduled to face Japanese American Charles Bellamy in Christchurch, New Zealand at the historical Wilding Park. This will be for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific Welterweight title. If Bowyn Morgan wins he will get a big boost in the IBF rankings and give him one step closer to a world title fight.

Read more articles about: Bowyn Morgan

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.