TwitterFacebook

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May 23

11 March 2020
usyk-chisora
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) will have his second fight at heavyweight when he takes on Dereck ‘War’ Chisora 32-9 (23) at The O2 in London, England on May 23.

The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw made his heavyweight debut last October when he defeated late replacement Chazz Witherspoon in seven rounds in Chicago.

Usyk, who shot to fame in 2018 by winning the inaugural World Boxing Super Series and unifying the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO cruiserweight titles, says he is expecting a tough fight from Chisora.

See Also

“As a cruiserweight, I reached the highest heights as undisputed champion and now I am following the same path as a heavyweight,” said Usyk.

“I expect a real test in Chisora – he is strong, tough and resilient. I recall being an amateur and watching his fight with Vitali Klitschko. It seemed so big and far away. Now I am myself taking a fight against Chisora. I am working hard in my training camp to show a spectacular performance on May 23rd.”

Chisora, 36, bounced back from his 11th round loss to Dillian Whyte in 2018 with three solid wins last year including a fourth-round knockout of David Price in his last outing in October.

“WAR is coming,” said Chisora. “Usyk reckons he can step up and survive with the big boys. He may be the undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world but on May 23rd he will find out what it feels like to be hit by a real heavyweight.

“He is coming to my backyard, I’m going to remind him exactly why he hid in the cruiserweight division and also get revenge for my boy, Tony Bellew. This will be WAR.”

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in September

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in…

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best against Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best…

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May 23

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May…

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this year”

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this…

Canelo Alvarez unbeatable at 160 or 168, says Bob Arum

Canelo Alvarez unbeatable at 160 or 168, says Bob Arum

George Kambosos promises to retire Lee Selby in front of his home crowd

George Kambosos promises to retire Lee Selby in front of…

Lee Selby believes experience is the key to beating George Kambosos Jr

Lee Selby believes experience is the key to beating George…

TOP STORIES

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in…

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in September

World middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) appears on track to face Gennady ‘Triple G’ Golovkin 40-1-1 (35) in September. The 29-year-old Mexican superstar is expected to face WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 2…

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) believes fast-starting Daniel Dubois 14-0 (13) has the youth and power to put Joe Joyce 10-0 (9) away in the early rounds. Dubois, 22, will meet the 34-year-old Joyce at the O2 Arena in London, Engla…

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) has confirmed he will return to the ring in July possibly in Saudi Arabia. Two names in the frame are undefeated IBF and WBC boss Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) and four-division titleholder Mikey Ga…

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best…

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best against Kubrat Pulev

Promoter Eddie Hearn has promised a destructive display from Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) when he meets Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London on June 20. Joshua reclaimed the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles with a comprehe…

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May…

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May 23

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) will have his second fight at heavyweight when he takes on Dereck ‘War’ Chisora 32-9 (23) at The O2 in London, England on May 23. The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw made his heavywe…

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this…

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this year”

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren wants an all-British heavyweight unification bout with Anthony Joshua to happen this year. Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight championship with a seven round beatdown of previously undefeated American Deontay Wilde…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US