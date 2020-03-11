Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May 23

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) will have his second fight at heavyweight when he takes on Dereck ‘War’ Chisora 32-9 (23) at The O2 in London, England on May 23.

The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw made his heavyweight debut last October when he defeated late replacement Chazz Witherspoon in seven rounds in Chicago.

Usyk, who shot to fame in 2018 by winning the inaugural World Boxing Super Series and unifying the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO cruiserweight titles, says he is expecting a tough fight from Chisora.

“As a cruiserweight, I reached the highest heights as undisputed champion and now I am following the same path as a heavyweight,” said Usyk.

“I expect a real test in Chisora – he is strong, tough and resilient. I recall being an amateur and watching his fight with Vitali Klitschko. It seemed so big and far away. Now I am myself taking a fight against Chisora. I am working hard in my training camp to show a spectacular performance on May 23rd.”

Chisora, 36, bounced back from his 11th round loss to Dillian Whyte in 2018 with three solid wins last year including a fourth-round knockout of David Price in his last outing in October.

“WAR is coming,” said Chisora. “Usyk reckons he can step up and survive with the big boys. He may be the undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world but on May 23rd he will find out what it feels like to be hit by a real heavyweight.

“He is coming to my backyard, I’m going to remind him exactly why he hid in the cruiserweight division and also get revenge for my boy, Tony Bellew. This will be WAR.”

