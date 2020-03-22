Manny Pacquiao to fight Garcia in his next fight, according to Paulie Malignaggi

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former world champion turned boxing commentator Paulie Malignaggi believes Manny Pacquiao will face either Danny Garcia or Mikey Garcia in his next fight.

Pacquaio, 41, was last in action in July when he delivered previously unbeaten American Keith Thurman his first loss by split decision in Las Vegas.

Danny Garcia outpointed fringe contender Ivan Redkach two months ago.

“I think it’s an interesting fight. You’ve got the speed of Pacquiao and timing and punching of Garcia,” Malignaggi told FightHub.

“Garcia’s a crazy timing puncher. Pacquiao tends to commit and sometimes overcommit.

“But then again if you don’t catch Pacquiao with an over-commitment, he’s burying you in activity and power. It’s a very interesting clash of styles.”

Mikey Garcia rebounded from his 12-round drubbing to Errol Spence Jr in March last year with a solid points decision over former titleholder Jessie Vargas in February.

Garcia began his career at featherweight but has been successful moving up the weight classes, winning versions of the world title at 126, 130, 135 and 140 pounds.

The 32-year-old Californian made an audacious bid to become a five-weight world champion last year when he jumped up two weight classes to take on IBF champion Spence Jr. Despite his skills, Garcia was comprehensively outclassed.

“Mikey is more of a chess match, but obviously he has enough power to get respect, as well,” Malignaggi continued.

“Different kind of fight, but I don’t doubt that it could be a tactical speed fight, as well.

“Mikey’s not as fast as Pacquiao, but he’s much more fundamentally sound.

“That means he can time him and get the proper punches in, in the midst of those exchanges.

“Then again, Pacquiao having that southpaw stance — (Juan Manuel) Marquez was also fundamentally sound, and he was still able to catch Marquez, as well.”

