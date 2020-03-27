Terence Crawford is the best welterweight in the world, would edge Errol Spence Jr, says Amir Khan

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former world champion Amir Khan has nominated WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford as the best 147-pound fighter in the world.

The 33-year-old Brit was stopped in six rounds by Crawford at New York’s Madison Square Garden in April last year.

“In the whole weight division, the best fighter in the welterweight division is Crawford,” Khan tod FightHype.

“Crawford is on a different level when it comes to boxing. Because, look, I’ve shared the ring with him and I know how his IQ is so high, his speed is good, the power is there. So he’s got everything. It will be very hard to see a fighter beat him.

“The fight I would love for him to have is Crawford versus (Floyd) Mayweather. What a fight that would be because you’ve got two technical all-around fighters.”

Southpaw Crawford, 32, has been linked to a fight with IBF and WBC counterpart Errol Spence Jr in a bout that would pit two unbeaten Americans against each other.

Spence Jr became the unified welterweight champion when he lifted the WBC belt from Shawn Porter by split decision at the Staples Center in Los Angeles last September.

“I think Crawford, no disrespect to Spence — Spence has power, he’s a good boxer as well, but I feel with Crawford he has that extra edge on that fight with his movement, his slickness… it just depends on how (Spence) is gonna deal with a southpaw, and a big heavy strong southpaw,” Khan continued.

“It’s hard to call that fight. I think it’s a brilliant fight but I edge more towards Crawford, but I just don’t know what Spence is going to pull out of the bag, you know what I mean?”

Crawford has a record of 36-0 (27). Spence Jr is 26-0 (21).

