Mike Tyson says Deontay Wilder has a chance to exact revenge on Tyson Fury in third fight

Mike Tyson has refused to rule out Deontay Wilder getting his revenge on Tyson Fury when they clash for a third time in October.

Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight championship with a dominant seventh-round stoppage of Wilder in Las Vegas last month following their controversial draw in Los Angeles in December 2018.

Wilder, 34, was on the canvas twice in the rematch before being stopped on his feet when his corner threw in the towel.

Tyson explained his position on an Instagram Live with rapper Fat Joe on Friday night.

“Listen, he didn’t fight the same fight he fought the first fight. The first fight he fought with confidence like he could win. The second fight he fought like he didn’t have no zest, no life in him,” he said.

“I just don’t think he was the same fighter after the first fight. He couldn’t rise to that occasion again.”

Fat Joe asked if that meant he didn’t give Wilder a chance in the third fight.

“No there’s always a chance. Everyone always has a chance,” Tyson said.

“It just depends on how much they want to give in to it. If he wants to dedicate his life to really winning this fight, anything can happen.

“Deontay Wilder can still make a lot of money. He shouldn’t feel sad or discouraged. He should continue to go out there and fight with a lot of zest and confidence.

“He’s feeling like he’s given up, ‘Oh my life is over, I made $90m so far but my life is over, oh lord, oh God, I wanna die’. Grow up man, let’s just keep going through this until it’s really over.”

Fury, 31, was named after the former ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’.

“His father named him after me. How the fact somebody can name someone after you and this guy becomes heavyweight champion. He just wanted to name him to be a tough guy!” Tyson said.

“He’s really different, 6ft10 but really elusive, he’s a boxer and, man, I just wish him the best of luck.”

