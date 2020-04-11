Dominic Breazeale targeting Andy Ruiz Jr, says he can knock him out

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Two-time world heavyweight title challenger Dominic Breazeale 20-2 (18) wants to force his way back into world title contention with a fight against former unified champion Andy Ruiz Jr 33-2 (22).

Breazeale fought just once last year when he was stopped in the opening round by then-WBC champion Deontay Wilder in May.

Ruiz Jr scored a shock seventh-round knockout win over WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua in New York in June but was comprehensively outboxed in their rematch in December.

“I think it would be a good fit for me, I think it would be a good fit for boxing,” Breazeale told Sky Sports.

“That’s the fight that fans want to see, me and Andy Ruiz. I’d love to be able to get that rocking and rolling.

“Joshua made the adjustments and did what he was supposed to do as the bigger athlete in the ring, boxing his way to winning the titles back.

“You get a big guy that can use his jab and move around the ring the way that Joshua was doing, a guy in Ruiz’s situation doesn’t stand a chance.

“That’s the same gameplan that I would be taking into the approach of fighting Andy Ruiz, although I’m a fan-pleasing fighter and I’m probably going to go for the knockout at one point.”

The 34-year-old American believes he can be the first man to stop the iron-chinned Ruiz Jr.

“We like to throw leather and we like to throw it with bad intentions,” said Breazeale.

“Sometimes we’re not going to hold back on risk-taking, so when you get a guy like myself and Andy Ruiz in the ring, you’re definitely going to see some fireworks.

“Every time I get in the ring, I’m looking to stop the fight and change the stats, so I would take great glory in giving Andy Ruiz his first professional stoppage.”

