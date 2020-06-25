Mikey Garcia wants to jump straight in with Manny Pacquiao

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Mikey Garcia 40-1 (30) has revealed his hitlist of opponents for his return to the ring.

The number one target on his list is eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39).

“I would love the opportunity to fight Manny,” said Garcia to PBC on Fox. “He doesn’t have the height and reach advantage like Errol [Spence]. So I think that makes the better fight for me.

“I know he’s going to engage, and I know he’s going to fight hard. He’s a legend, and I would love to add that to my resume, fighting the great Manny Pacquiao would be tremendous for my legacy.

“If I get a victory over him, that definitely adds to what I want to accomplish with my legacy and those big triumphs.

“I’m excited if I can get that fight, that would be the best fight. I know there are other opportunities for him. I would love the opportunity, as well. The fanbase would love that. I have a lot of fans and he’s obviously a big draw.

“So I think it would be a great fight. If I get that, I’m definitely taking care of business, and I wouldn’t let this pass me by. I’m hoping to secure that and look forward to it.

“I can fight really well, and I think my boxing style can complicate things a lot for him similar to how [Juan Manuel] Marquez complicated things for Manny in all those fights.”

The 32-year-old American rejected the idea of a tune-up fight, saying he prefers to go directly into a fight against a big-name opponent.

“I think a great match-up would be Danny Garcia,” Garcia said. “And I think that would be a terrific fight.

“I know he was in search of a possible Errol Spence or Pacquiao fight.

“So maybe he’s trying to get that fight before facing someone like me. I’d be willing to get in the ring with Keith [Thurman] and Shawn [Porter], and I think those would be terrific fights also.

“Look, Manny Pacquiao would be the ideal fight for me, and that’s what I would entertain the most.

“If that offer was presented to me, I would definitely explore that the most, but if that’s not available. And if Manny says, ‘I’m not fighting Mikey’ for whatever reason, ‘I’m fighting Danny, Errol’ or whoever it may be, then I’ll have to look at whoever is available and whoever else is left.

“If he fights Shawn Porter, then I may look into fighting Danny Garcia. So if Danny is fighting Errol, then the only one left out is Keith. Then maybe I would go at Keith.”

The only welterweight Garcia says he has no interest in facing is undefeated WBO champion Terence Crawford.

“The only name I’m not looking at is Crawford, being that I’ve seen Bob Arum say not the nicest things about me,” Garcia said.

“I just think that fight is out of the question. It’s not that I wouldn’t fight Crawford.”

