Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The two-fight deal between Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) and Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) is still a long way from sign-off but there should be no obstacles preventing the bouts from getting made, according to promoter Frank Warren.

Britain’s premier heavyweights have settled on terms for the purse split while other details are yet to agreed upon, according to Fury’s promoter Warren.

“You say it’s agreed, but nothing is agreed,” Warren told Sky Sports. “All that’s agreed is a 50-50 split. There is a mountain of stuff, and I’m not wanting it not to happen.

“The way forward is to get everybody to get together, get everyone around the table and sort it out, and that’s how it will be done.

“Who walks first? What side of the poster? Just toss a coin. Let’s make a list, here’s the 10 points. Spin a coin, whoever wins, you’ve got the first one, he’s got the second one. Get it on. Stop putting obstacles in the way. There are no obstacles in the way of this fight.”

Fury won the WBC championship with a surprisingly one-sided seventh-round stoppage of Deontay Wilder in their rematch in Las Vegas in February.

Joshua regained the WBA, IBF and WBO titles with a revenge win on points over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in December.

“Regarding AJ, I just think that fight he had with Ruiz in the States, he was exposed, and I know he won the rematch,” Warren said.

“He did everything he had to do, he trained extremely well, his tactics were spot on and he done what he set out to do, which was won his titles back. But you could see what the flaws were.”

Earlier this week Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum said he would be taking a more active role in the fight negotiations.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn from Matchroom Boxing said he would be in contact with Arum in the coming days.

“I will negotiate with whoever Team Fury ask me to, to make this fight,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“They have made it clear Bob Arum is leading all negotiations now around this fight, and I will be speaking to him this week.”

Before the four-belt unification bout can take place, Joshua must first get past IBF mandatory contender Kubrat Pulev, while Fury is contractually obliged to face Wilder for a third time.

