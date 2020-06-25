TwitterFacebook

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua agree to purse split, but negotiations still ongoing

25 June 2020
Tyson-Fury-Frank-Warren-700672
Tyson Fury with promoter Frank Warren. Photo credit: Getty Images
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

The two-fight deal between Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) and Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) is still a long way from sign-off but there should be no obstacles preventing the bouts from getting made, according to promoter Frank Warren.

Britain’s premier heavyweights have settled on terms for the purse split while other details are yet to agreed upon, according to Fury’s promoter Warren.

“You say it’s agreed, but nothing is agreed,” Warren told Sky Sports. “All that’s agreed is a 50-50 split. There is a mountain of stuff, and I’m not wanting it not to happen.

See Also

“The way forward is to get everybody to get together, get everyone around the table and sort it out, and that’s how it will be done.

“Who walks first? What side of the poster? Just toss a coin. Let’s make a list, here’s the 10 points. Spin a coin, whoever wins, you’ve got the first one, he’s got the second one. Get it on. Stop putting obstacles in the way. There are no obstacles in the way of this fight.”

Fury won the WBC championship with a surprisingly one-sided seventh-round stoppage of Deontay Wilder in their rematch in Las Vegas in February.

Joshua regained the WBA, IBF and WBO titles with a revenge win on points over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in December.

“Regarding AJ, I just think that fight he had with Ruiz in the States, he was exposed, and I know he won the rematch,” Warren said.

“He did everything he had to do, he trained extremely well, his tactics were spot on and he done what he set out to do, which was won his titles back. But you could see what the flaws were.”

Earlier this week Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum said he would be taking a more active role in the fight negotiations.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn from Matchroom Boxing said he would be in contact with Arum in the coming days.

“I will negotiate with whoever Team Fury ask me to, to make this fight,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“They have made it clear Bob Arum is leading all negotiations now around this fight, and I will be speaking to him this week.”

Before the four-belt unification bout can take place, Joshua must first get past IBF mandatory contender Kubrat Pulev, while Fury is contractually obliged to face Wilder for a third time.

Read more articles about: , , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Mikey Garcia wants to jump straight in with Manny Pacquiao

Mikey Garcia wants to jump straight in with Manny Pacquiao

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua agree to purse split, but negotiations still ongoing

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua agree to purse split, but…

Jason Moloney out to avenge brother's loss

Jason Moloney out to avenge brother's loss

Andrew Moloney suffers two perforated eardrums in loss to Joshua Franco

Andrew Moloney suffers two perforated eardrums in loss to Joshua…

Jamel Herring tests positive to coronavirus, title defence off

Jamel Herring tests positive to coronavirus, title defence off

Andrew Moloney and Joshua Franco make weight ahead of title clash on Tuesday

Andrew Moloney and Joshua Franco make weight ahead of title…

Oleksandr Usyk gunning for second undisputed championship

Oleksandr Usyk gunning for second undisputed championship

Jason Moloney coming in hot for Leonardo Baez bout in Las Vegas on Thursday

Jason Moloney coming in hot for Leonardo Baez bout in…

Emanuel Navarrete destroys overmatched Uriel Lopez, plans move up in weight

Emanuel Navarrete destroys overmatched Uriel Lopez, plans move up in…

TOP STORIES

Mikey Garcia wants to jump straight in with Manny Pacquiao

Mikey Garcia wants to jump straight in with Manny Pacquiao

Mikey Garcia 40-1 (30) has revealed his hitlist of opponents for his return to the ring. The number one target on his list is eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39). “I would love the opportunity to fight Manny,” said Garcia t…

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua agree to purse split, but…

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua agree to purse split, but negotiations still ongoing

The two-fight deal between Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) and Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) is still a long way from sign-off but there should be no obstacles preventing the bouts from getting made, according to promoter Frank Warren. Britain’s premier heavywe…

Jason Moloney out to avenge brother's loss

Jason Moloney out to avenge brother's loss

Former world title challenger Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 20-1 (17) is looking to avenge the family name when he takes on late replacement Leonardo Baez 18-2 (9) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday night. The 29-year-old b…

Andrew Moloney suffers two perforated eardrums in loss to Joshua…

Andrew Moloney suffers two perforated eardrums in loss to Joshua Franco

Super flyweight Andrew ‘The Barber’ Moloney 21-1 (14) was sent to the hospital following his first career loss to Joshua ‘The Professor’ Franco 17-1-2 (8) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday night. Moloney, who lost hi…

Jamel Herring tests positive to coronavirus, title defence off

Jamel Herring tests positive to coronavirus, title defence off

WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring 21-2 (10) won’t be fighting next month after testing positive to the coronavirus. The 34-year-old American was due to face Jonathan Oquendo 31-6 (19) in his second world title defence in a Top Rank ma…

Andrew Moloney and Joshua Franco make weight ahead of title…

Andrew Moloney and Joshua Franco make weight ahead of title clash on Tuesday

WBA ‘regular’ super flyweight champion Andrew ‘The Barber’ Moloney 21-0 (14) and Joshua ‘The Professor’ Franco 16-1-2 (8) have both made weight ahead of their clash at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday. Moloney came in …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US