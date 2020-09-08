TwitterFacebook

Anthony Joshua says Tyson Fury should be retiring soon

8 September 2020
Deontay Wilder (right) vs Tyson Fury (left)
Deontay Wilder (right) vs Tyson Fury. Photo credit: Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press
Write For Us
C Johnson

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

KO Boxing Forum

The long running rivalry between heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is a good one between two quality guys.

Despite Joshua being just a little over a year younger than Fury, he recently took to questioning why Fury took so long to get to his first title.

“Fury has been professional much longer than me,” Joshua recently told Sky Sports. “He should be looking to retire soon. If he wants to cement his legacy, I’m here and ready. I’ve built myself into this position.”

See Also

Joshua holds the WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight titles, while Fury is the WBC champion. The two very well could be meeting in 2021, according to reports.

But first, Joshua must defend his belts against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev, likely in December, while Fury is still contracted to a third fight with Deontay Wilder, who he beat in their rematch.

“I’ll challenge Fury, I’ll challenge Wilder,” said Joshua. “These guys aren’t the biggest names that I’ve fought on my record anyway. They are just another heavyweight. Look at my record. They are not the best fighters that I have challenged.”

Joshua’s breakthrough win was over Wladimir Klitschko, a huge name in the sport.

“When they are ready, I’m here to fight,” Joshua added.

Joshua went from being an Olympic gold medallist in London 2012 to a world champion just four years later.

“I came up quick. That shows I’m ready. These boys turned professional in 2008 and it took [Fury seven years] to fight for the heavyweight championship of the world,” said Joshua. “He’s on a completely different journey. I want to steam through.”

Joshua is again talking a good game, as he should.

“I haven’t got fear of Fury, whether he’s got a better chin than me, a better jab than me, whether he’s all of this stuff that people say,” said Joshua. “So be it. Let me go in there and prove myself. Show you who I am and what I can do.

“I’ve fought five champions and been in two unification fights. I’m a two-time heavyweight champion in the space of 24 fights and a [seven-year] career. It shows you I am serious. If Fury is serious, I’ll take that fight seriously too,” Joshua added.

Who knows if Joshua is serious when saying Fury may retire soon, but we would love to see them fight one another.

Fury looked near unstoppable in his rematch with Wilder, and he was surprisingly aggressive too. Meanwhile, Joshua showed new wrinkles in his game in December of last year when he outboxed Andy Ruiz Jr.

One fight prior, Ruiz stopped Joshua in seven rounds in a back and forth fight that saw each man hit the deck. Joshua’s resilience in coming back from that defeat, after many had written him off, says a lot about his temperament.

Read more articles about: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make next?

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make…

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury is near the end of his career

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury is near the end of…

Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in the works for October in Australia

Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in the works for October…

Luke Campbell issues warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of November clash

Luke Campbell issues warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of November…

Tony Bellew calls for super cruiserweight division, wants Deontay Wilver vs Oleksandr Usyk for inaugural belt

Tony Bellew calls for super cruiserweight division, wants Deontay Wilver…

Canelo Alvarez unlikely to fight in 2020

Canelo Alvarez unlikely to fight in 2020

Yordenis Ugas turns back the challenge of Abel Ramos

Yordenis Ugas turns back the challenge of Abel Ramos

TOP STORIES

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

The merry go round in boxing continues, as all of the champions and top fighters continue to prepare for scheduled fights or look for a next opponent. For WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, he appears to be inching closer to a live date w…

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make…

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make next?

One of boxing’s overlooked fighters is now a champion. On Sunday evening, Yordenis Ugas captured a split-decision victory over Abel Ramos in a fight that he pretty much controlled throughout. And with the win, which was the main event of a FOX …

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

Many world champions have enjoyed their success off the back of solid amateur careers. Here are seven American boxers who won world titles as professionals, plus Olympic gold medals. Sugar Ray Leonard Campaigning as a top-quality professional, Suga…

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury is near the end of…

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury is near the end of his career

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) has questioned why it took so long for Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) to win a world title, suggesting the reigning WBC heavyweight champion is nearing the end of his career. Fury, now 32, had his firs…

Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in the works for October…

Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in the works for October in Australia

Plans are underway to match IBF number 13 ranked super featherweight Bruno ‘The Tanzanian Terminator’ Tarimo 25-2-1 (5) with undefeated Australian Olympian Paul Fleming 26-0 (17) in October in Australia. The 25-year-old Tarimo, who fights out of A…

Luke Campbell issues warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of November…

Luke Campbell issues warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of November clash

Two-time world title challenger Luke Campbell 20-3 (16) has promised to stop Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia 20-0 (17) if the fight between the duo can be made later this year. Contracts are yet to be signed but the fight is expected to take place at a venue…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US